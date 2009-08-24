Why HP (and other manufacturers) do it like this, is kind of mystery indeed. Still, anyone can see it when they start using the machine and easily start using that space.



So the question is: why didn't you/don't you combine these two partitions (or, equivalently) delete d: and extent c: OR why didn't you start using d:? Only you can answer this question. It's all documented all over the web.



1. You can manage partitions with the built-in Vista Disk Manager (if you're lucky) or the built in Diskpart (for both see http://www.vistarewired.com/2007/02/16/how-to-resize-a-partition-in-windows-vista) or with the free Gparted boot cd (an easy download, burn the iso to cd).



2. You can put nearly every folder with data on your d:-drive, be it music, movies, pictures, mail, whatever. Just don't use the default ones in your Users profile but create your own ones.



3. You can install most programs to the d:-drive if you don't accept the default subfolder of Program Files that the installer proposes. Doesn't work for programs already installed, alas.



4. Finally, you can MOVE your Documents and Music etc (if you use the default ones, see #2) from your c: to your d: quite simply via the GUI, as described in http://www.edbott.com/weblog/?p=1371. This will empty your c: and fill your d: and you won't notice any difference. For most of us, that's the easiest method.



Hope this helps.





Kees