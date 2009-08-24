Why HP (and other manufacturers) do it like this, is kind of mystery indeed. Still, anyone can see it when they start using the machine and easily start using that space.
So the question is: why didn't you/don't you combine these two partitions (or, equivalently) delete d: and extent c: OR why didn't you start using d:? Only you can answer this question. It's all documented all over the web.
1. You can manage partitions with the built-in Vista Disk Manager (if you're lucky) or the built in Diskpart (for both see http://www.vistarewired.com/2007/02/16/how-to-resize-a-partition-in-windows-vista) or with the free Gparted boot cd (an easy download, burn the iso to cd).
2. You can put nearly every folder with data on your d:-drive, be it music, movies, pictures, mail, whatever. Just don't use the default ones in your Users profile but create your own ones.
3. You can install most programs to the d:-drive if you don't accept the default subfolder of Program Files that the installer proposes. Doesn't work for programs already installed, alas.
4. Finally, you can MOVE your Documents and Music etc (if you use the default ones, see #2) from your c: to your d: quite simply via the GUI, as described in http://www.edbott.com/weblog/?p=1371. This will empty your c: and fill your d: and you won't notice any difference. For most of us, that's the easiest method.
Hope this helps.
Kees
I understand Partioning. BUT, why would mine be done like this?
OS(C): has 11.7gb free of 99.4gb; Data (d): has 111gb free of 11gb; HP Recovery has 1.81 free of 12.3.
Again, I know what the recovery partion is, but why is there a (d) that is not being used by anything and my (c) is always warning me of low space. Most of it is being used by my music.
I understand about deleting temps, cookies and such, but that only gains a little space on the (c).
How do i get use of the (d)?
This is on my Pavilion Entertainment laptop PC; running Vista Premium.