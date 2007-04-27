TVs & Home Theaters forum

General discussion

HD cable vs HD Satellite for a new home

by dimshoe / April 27, 2007 6:11 AM PDT

Hello all,

I?m in the process of building a new house and I?m trying to figure out my wiring needs. This house will probably have as many as 8 different rooms with HD TV?s and at least 2 or 3 rooms with TiVo?s/DVR?s.

Based on my limited experience, I seem to remember my old HD Direct TV required two separate lines coming into the receiver for optimal performance?.but I might be confusing this with the TiVo requirements for recording/watching multiple channels at the same time.

The basic question is, are the wiring needs different for HD cable vs HD satellite? That is, is cable easier?....or more cost effective given the number of rooms being wired?...or does it not even matter?

Thanks for the help.

D.

Dishnetwork Hd
by givemeaname / April 27, 2007 7:23 AM PDT

Most HD channels, very good customer support. Since your a new customer (?) you can get lots for goodies cheap or even free, but you have to call them.

New Wiring, they will mostlikly have better qulity coaxal cable then say if your current house coaxal was installed say 10 years ago.

The install price was free for me for 3 rooms w/ a 1 year contract & got a free install when I moved to another house, I did have to renew for a 1 year the contract.

MR. DIM SURE I WAS IN YOUR SHOES
by stewart norrie / April 27, 2007 7:47 AM PDT

Now is the time to call in a proffesional custom home theater expert They can build a system of your dreams It may be expensive but look at it this way whatrever you pay you you will get back 10 times in your home resale value You may also want to set up a special room for a home theater system only Also I have spent over ten years setting up my system and I believe Iam pertty sharp but I would still not want to tackle a job like this remember this project is going to be part of your new home LET A EXPERT HELP YOU stewe

Collapse -
Great reply, thanks
by dimshoe / April 27, 2007 9:58 AM PDT

Thanks, I think you are absolutely correct.

I'll be spending some time this weekend talking to some experts and trying figure out how much all the wiring for the 'future' will set me back...although, I know I'll regret it if I don't.

Thanks

MR SHOE MORE FOR YOU HA HA
by stewart norrie / April 27, 2007 12:30 PM PDT
In reply to: Great reply, thanks

15 years ago I found a custom home theater store here in San Jose ca. Even thou I was on a beer budget, I was treated like a king, also I could only afford to buy one piece of electronics at a time, and what happened was with there help I have a well balanced system and now that its done I have a system thats as good as something costing twice as much, Its a matter of looking for a store where you can trust the salespeople they may even let you do some of the work and help you along Here is an example I bought a DENON 3805 amp and a 5.1 Atlantic technology speaker system from them I did check and there prices were about the same as Magnolia, OK the next day they dilivered everything to my house set it all up and calibrated it for me FREE then about a week later I heard the voice coil rubbing on one of my speakers I called them and 3 days later they caled me back and told me to bring the defective speaker in what they did was call the factory and had the new speaker dilivered to them so on the spot they replaced it for me Iam so happy for you new house how awsome and I know you dont want to mickey mouse your electronics leave it to a pro steweee

Ditto as to Stewee's admonition to check into home theater
by NM_Bill / April 30, 2007 12:24 PM PDT
In reply to: Great reply, thanks

in wall wiring now, not later. If you don't, there would be regrets later not to have done in once the right way in the first place.

Then your other point - cable vs. satellite. No easy answer. I live in a newly developing area & there is absolutely no consensus among the neighbors. In fact, one next door neighbor flips back & forth to take advantage of then current promotions.

I have cable mostly due to feeling a need for high speed internet & VoIP telephone service. Hopefully with other alternatives possibly coming on, I'd switch to satellite in a flash if my other concerns were taken care of.

