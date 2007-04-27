HD cable vs HD Satellite for a new home

15 years ago I found a custom home theater store here in San Jose ca. Even thou I was on a beer budget, I was treated like a king, also I could only afford to buy one piece of electronics at a time, and what happened was with there help I have a well balanced system and now that its done I have a system thats as good as something costing twice as much, Its a matter of looking for a store where you can trust the salespeople they may even let you do some of the work and help you along Here is an example I bought a DENON 3805 amp and a 5.1 Atlantic technology speaker system from them I did check and there prices were about the same as Magnolia, OK the next day they dilivered everything to my house set it all up and calibrated it for me FREE then about a week later I heard the voice coil rubbing on one of my speakers I called them and 3 days later they caled me back and told me to bring the defective speaker in what they did was call the factory and had the new speaker dilivered to them so on the spot they replaced it for me Iam so happy for you new house how awsome and I know you dont want to mickey mouse your electronics leave it to a pro steweee