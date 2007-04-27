HD cable vs HD Satellite for a new home

Most HD channels, very good customer support. Since your a new customer (?) you can get lots for goodies cheap or even free, but you have to call them.
New Wiring, they will mostlikly have better qulity coaxal cable then say if your current house coaxal was installed say 10 years ago.
The install price was free for me for 3 rooms w/ a 1 year contract & got a free install when I moved to another house, I did have to renew for a 1 year the contract.
I?m in the process of building a new house and I?m trying to figure out my wiring needs. This house will probably have as many as 8 different rooms with HD TV?s and at least 2 or 3 rooms with TiVo?s/DVR?s.
Based on my limited experience, I seem to remember my old HD Direct TV required two separate lines coming into the receiver for optimal performance?.but I might be confusing this with the TiVo requirements for recording/watching multiple channels at the same time.
The basic question is, are the wiring needs different for HD cable vs HD satellite? That is, is cable easier?....or more cost effective given the number of rooms being wired?...or does it not even matter?
D.