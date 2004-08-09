Headphones & Mp3 Players forum

by madcappin / August 9, 2004 4:13 AM PDT

i use mac OS 10x and am currently searching for a portable HD player/recorder. i was drawn towards an iPod but was upset to find that the only recording that could be done with the iPod would be for voice. is the iriver iHP 120 a good choice for a mac user? am i correct in understanding that if i use my mac to transfer songs on to the iriver, the song information wont transfer? is the built in mic good enough quality for live band recording on the iriver?

is there a different recorder that would be better for mac? (sony recorders, mini discs or hard drive ones, wont work with mac, correct?) thank you.

5 total posts
"upset to find that the only recording that could be done...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 9, 2004 4:29 AM PDT

"upset to find that the only recording that could be done with the iPod would be for voice."

Imagine my end-run around this by putting what I want on an AudioCD and then like iTunes add that.

I wonder if they expected that?

Bob

Re: HD audio player/recorder for Mac
by Brentano / October 21, 2004 2:18 PM PDT

If you really want to record, this is the answer. Mac will never add recording to the iPod, and Sony will never add digital upload to the consumer MiniDisc. They're both more concerned about music piracy than they are about providing features to people who legitimately need them.

Unless you want to transfer your recording in real time from the MiniDisc through an analog cable, or pay $4000 for a professional MiniDisc deck with digital out, you're out of luck.

I don't know if you can upload voice recordings from the iPod, but the Apple Store person I asked conceded that the quality was poor.

I'm a singer, and use the iRiver for my rehearsals and performances. It's simply amazing. I plug in a $99 Sony mic to the line in port. I've never tried the supplied mic 'cause I already had the Sony mic for my now abandoned MiniDisc. You may find that the iRiver mic is good enough, though.

There are some inconveniences to using it as a player with Mac. So far I haven't found a playlist generator for OSX that uses the iRiver's M3U format. So you're stuck with shuffle play, or listening to the entire album (or directory) in the order the songs appear.

Also, dragging files to the iRiver drive copies the OSX resource fork with it. So each directory gets a bunch of useless unreadable files which don't really take up space, but the player tries to play them (maybe .5 sec each) before beginning the music.

It's possible to use the terminal to transfer files without the resource forks macosxhints.com has a post on this somewhere, but I keep hoping a third party like Panic will release an app that does it.

The iRiver does display the ID3 tag information- artist, title etc. You just can't search on it or create playlists from it.

I think the inconveniences are well worth it for the flexibility, power and features you get. A co-worker of mine had an iPod, and it acted like a total music Nazi. Songs he transferred to the iPod from his home computer in iTunes couldn't be uploaded to his office computer so he could listen from there instead of exhausting the iPod battery.

And bottom line, the recording quality is excellent. It will encode mp3 on the fly or you can record in WAV if you really need maximum quality. Then just drag it off the player and on to your Mac and you're ready to edit and burn. There is no more powerful or affordable portable recording device for all-digital recording and transfer to your computer.

Re: HD audio player/recorder for Mac
by rcgcfn / October 23, 2004 8:56 AM PDT

Which iRiver are you talking about?

I doubt that they are all the same.

And yes there are SOME other affordable AND powerful AND flexible players/recorders that work with Apple computers, there are several projects for the Neuros that enable it to be used with any computer using USB & java. Using this setup allows the user to have a perfect copy of their music database.

But yes, the iRiver is a very nice player, and it seems that both of these player/recorders are compatible with Mac. I just haven't had the abbility to use the iRiver's navigation system to tell you which one I would suggest.

Re: HD audio player/recorder for Mac
by Brentano / October 28, 2004 5:10 AM PDT

>>Which iRiver are you talking about?

The original post was about the iHP-120. That's the unit I have. I doubt the flash-memory devices would be great for recording based on their limited capacity. I've had single WAV files grow to 700 MB.

>>And yes there are SOME other affordable AND powerful AND flexible
>>players/recorders that work with Apple computers, there are several
>>projects for the Neuros that enable it to be used with any computer
>>using USB & java.

As a rule, I try not to buy any product that doesn't advertise Mac compatibility, especially if it costs hundreds of dollars. Relying on a third party solution is very dicey. The iRiver does work with the Mac right out of the box, with what I consider to be only minor inconveniences. When iRiver does a firmware update, they have included Mac installers, unlike RCA who also claims Mac compatibility.

Regarding those inconveniences- since my post, I have found a third party perl script that allows m3u playlist export from iTunes and a third party GUI app (KopyMac) that copies files over wtihout the resource fork.

The Neuros looks like a nice player, but it doesn't claim Mac compatibility ( http://www.neurosaudio.com/store/prod_USB2_20gbspec.asp ) . Also, it's worth noting that the 20GB player seems to have only analog input. It may not be useful to everyone (someone converting DAT perhaps?), but the iRiver has analog or optical in and out.

Still, thanks for pointing out the Neuros. I hadn't seen it before, and I'm glad to see that someone else is also offering a record to MP3 or WAV feature. If iRiver's not the only one, it makes it harder for the RIAA to get that genie back in the bottle.

