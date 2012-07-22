hd 6670 and my crappy system

What are the power specs for each video card. Compare them, then decide. If all of this is too much, wait for $ in order to be sure your have a decent PSU capable of handling any power demands. Not just enough but ample and capable. On top of it all, how is your cooling of PC handling all this? You have a 450W rated PSU. Your current video card is what AGP or PCI-x16, your mtrb. specs says??? again compare specs. If you like, try PCWizard 2012 provides details of your current PC make-up.
BTW- Your picture is probably the best I've seen posted here where I can actually see w/o zooming in or losing details. a nod to ya
tada -----Willy
i'm thinking of buying hd 6670 but i'm afraid that it will burn my psu and i cant afford a new psu (pocket money problem)
so my question is
will it be safe to use radeon HD 6670 1 GB DDR5 with my psu
my pc specs are
intel pentium e5400 @2.7 ghz
motherboard - gigabyte g31m-es2l
4 gb ram
windows 7
monitor resolution 1366x768
nvidia 9400 gt (current graphics card )
and the second question is
is hd 6670 compatible with my motherboard