PC Hardware forum

Resolved Question

hd 6670 and my crappy system

by sachinpanditji / July 22, 2012 2:04 PM PDT

i'm thinking of buying hd 6670 but i'm afraid that it will burn my psu and i cant afford a new psu (pocket money problem)
so my question is
will it be safe to use radeon HD 6670 1 GB DDR5 with my psu
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=384849268239941&set=p.384849268239941&type=1
my pc specs are
intel pentium e5400 @2.7 ghz
motherboard - gigabyte g31m-es2l
4 gb ram
windows 7
monitor resolution 1366x768
nvidia 9400 gt (current graphics card )
and the second question is
is hd 6670 compatible with my motherboard

sachinpanditji has chosen the best answer to their question. View answer
Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: hd 6670 and my crappy system
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: hd 6670 and my crappy system
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
Clarification Request
Compare specs after you google them
by Willy / July 22, 2012 3:32 PM PDT

What are the power specs for each video card. Compare them, then decide. If all of this is too much, wait for $ in order to be sure your have a decent PSU capable of handling any power demands. Not just enough but ample and capable. On top of it all, how is your cooling of PC handling all this? You have a 450W rated PSU. Your current video card is what AGP or PCI-x16, your mtrb. specs says??? again compare specs. If you like, try PCWizard 2012 provides details of your current PC make-up.

BTW- Your picture is probably the best I've seen posted here where I can actually see w/o zooming in or losing details. Happy a nod to ya

tada -----Willy Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)

All Answers

Best Answer chosen by sachinpanditji

Collapse -
Radeon HD 6670
by Sovonbiswas / July 23, 2012 7:19 AM PDT

Hy bro!
ya thats not a big deal. you can buy a regular psu at about rs. 700/-(Frontech 450W). And dont worry i also using my old psu. Grin

I am also using the XFX Radeon HD 6670 1GB DDR5 card in my pc & my screen res. is as same as yours (1366x768). And I am very satisfied. I play most games mostly resent releases(Max Payne 3, Ghost Recon Future Soldier, Serious Sam BFE, Fifa 12, AC Revolutions, Saints Row the third, Skyrim V, Crysis 2 etc. ) and it give me verry good results.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Psu
by Bob__B / July 22, 2012 11:54 PM PDT

The 12v rail is where the action is.
Your psu has 18a........that assumes it can really put out that much.
That will xlate to about 215w.
Your cpu and new gpu will want about 135w.
That's tight........factor in misc and your headroom has gone to zip.

Your mobo has a pcie x16 slot.......the new gpu should fit.

Your call.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Answer
I see folk have looked at the current PSU
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 23, 2012 1:25 AM PDT

And it's just barely there. If this PSU has other duties such as 20 hard drives, or is 2 years old then you are pressing your luck.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to PC Hardware forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.