Having trouble replacing an optical drive.

For years Dell shipped all drives on the Cable Select jumper setting. Not only must one connect the IDE cable, but check the other end is firmly in the motherboard and there is that power connection to make as well.
I have a Dell Dimension 3000, and recently the built-in optical drive became damaged. I removed it and bought a new one, but I am having trouble with the computer recognizing it. It is an ATA drive (connects to the IDE channel). I connected it exactly the same way the previous drive was connected (master secondary drive), but it doesn't work. Windows XP doesn't recognize its existence at all, so I went into the BIOS to check. The BIOS labeled it as an "Unknown device" in the master secondary category. Has anyone had this problem or know how to help?