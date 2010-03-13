Having trouble replacing an optical drive.

Computer Help forum

by keegan95 / March 13, 2010 6:23 AM PST

I have a Dell Dimension 3000, and recently the built-in optical drive became damaged. I removed it and bought a new one, but I am having trouble with the computer recognizing it. It is an ATA drive (connects to the IDE channel). I connected it exactly the same way the previous drive was connected (master secondary drive), but it doesn't work. Windows XP doesn't recognize its existence at all, so I went into the BIOS to check. The BIOS labeled it as an "Unknown device" in the master secondary category. Has anyone had this problem or know how to help?

10 total posts
Try cable select.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 13, 2010 6:31 AM PST

For years Dell shipped all drives on the Cable Select jumper setting. Not only must one connect the IDE cable, but check the other end is firmly in the motherboard and there is that power connection to make as well.

by keegan95 / March 13, 2010 6:38 AM PST
In reply to: Try cable select.

I am not sure if the jumper is on cable select or not, I just assumed it was since most optical drives are set to CS by default. I will check that. The power connector is firmly in place, as is the other end of the IDE cable on the motherboard. The drive itself functions properly, at least in terms of physical functioning. It opens and closes, and I can hear it spinning up to speed if I put a disc in, but the computer just doesn't recognize it as an optical drive.

If there is only one optical drive on the IDE cable, it must be on the end connector and the jumper set for Master. If there are two optical drives on a cable, the end drive must be master and the middle connector drive must be slave. Or both drives must be set to CS. In this case the end drive will get the lowest drive letter.

If this drive is on a cable with a hard drive it must be on the second/middle connector and it must be slave, or CS depending on the hard drive jumper.

I removed to drive to see if it was set to cable select, but it has no jumper, which leads me to believe it is already in cable select.

Also, the drive is on an IDE cable by itself, and connected to the end connector. The hard drive is on a separate cable.

Make, model or better yet the manual so we can check the jumper. Let's not guess here.

Also, you didn't write if the power was connected and if the drive would open and close when you tapped the button. Sorry for all the questions but let's not leave any stone unturned.
Bob

Actually, I did write that the drive would open and close and that the power was connected in one of my other posts above.

The drive is a Pioneer DVR-A18M.

pins.

If you look at the drive...should be able to see the proper jumpering for Cable Select.

VAPCMD

