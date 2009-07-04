Having issues logging in to adobe.com using IE8.

If FireFix wont let you download then you could try a firefox download manager as it would go through that instead of firefox. Search "firefox download manager" on Google.
Ok so I wanted to log in to adobe.com today to download a trial version of illustrator. but the site wont log in keeps refreshing and bringing me back to the log in screen. It does this with all the browsers except Firefox. Firefox wont let me download the trial version so that's why I'm trying to use a different browser can anyone give me some advice.