Speakeasy forum

General discussion

Having issues logging in to adobe.com using IE8.

by outlawgt / July 4, 2009 9:23 AM PDT

Ok so I wanted to log in to adobe.com today to download a trial version of illustrator. but the site wont log in keeps refreshing and bringing me back to the log in screen. It does this with all the browsers except Firefox. Firefox wont let me download the trial version so that's why I'm trying to use a different browser can anyone give me some advice.

5 total posts
Collapse -
Firefox with download manager
by Morolord / July 4, 2009 7:26 PM PDT

If FireFix wont let you download then you could try a firefox download manager as it would go through that instead of firefox. Search "firefox download manager" on Google.

Collapse -
Do you use ZoneAlarm Firewall?
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / July 4, 2009 10:12 PM PDT

If so, check it's "Privacy" options and turn off the Mobile Code Control. I've seen reports recently in these forums where that option was preventing Firefox downloads.

Mark

Collapse -
Downloaded the manager still cant download adobe illustrator
by outlawgt / July 6, 2009 5:22 AM PDT

And I can not log in to adobe.com using IE8 page keeps refreshing. I don't know what to know.

Collapse -
methinks you have a problem
by jonah jones / July 7, 2009 4:01 AM PDT
Back to Speakeasy forum 5 total posts
