Having iphoto and iphoto (original) on same computer

One has the preferences set to open when a memory card is inserted and the other does not.
Seems they are both using different libraries too.
Find the iPhoto app that you want to keep, make sure it has the correct library attached, see iPhoto preferences, and work from there.
Spotlight will help find any other versions of iPhoto but doesn't always tell you where they are located on the drive.
Command + F will bring up a search box that shows exactly where a file is when you select it
I have an Intel Imac and had a MacBook Pro that had a backup hard drive attached when at home. My MacBook Pro was damaged in a flood at work so I transferred all of my backup to my IMac. What has happened now when I go to save a picture that is e-mailed to me it disappears but when I put my memory card in my IMac it saves photos to the file IPhoto (original). So my question is how to I get 1 IPhoto and not iPhoto (original) and iPhoto. Please anyone with suggestions would really help.
