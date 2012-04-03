Mac Applications forum

Having iphoto and iphoto (original) on same computer

by djwander55 / April 3, 2012 10:07 PM PDT

I have an Intel Imac and had a MacBook Pro that had a backup hard drive attached when at home. My MacBook Pro was damaged in a flood at work so I transferred all of my backup to my IMac. What has happened now when I go to save a picture that is e-mailed to me it disappears but when I put my memory card in my IMac it saves photos to the file IPhoto (original). So my question is how to I get 1 IPhoto and not iPhoto (original) and iPhoto. Please anyone with suggestions would really help.
Is it possible that you have two copies of the iPhoto App
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / April 4, 2012 9:23 AM PDT

on your machine?

One has the preferences set to open when a memory card is inserted and the other does not.

Seems they are both using different libraries too.

Find the iPhoto app that you want to keep, make sure it has the correct library attached, see iPhoto preferences, and work from there.

Spotlight will help find any other versions of iPhoto but doesn't always tell you where they are located on the drive.
Command + F will bring up a search box that shows exactly where a file is when you select it

iPhoto(original) and iPhoto
by djwander55 / April 4, 2012 1:25 PM PDT

Thank you for the help and you were right there were 2 iPhotos and the command-F worked in finding it. Now I can get back to work on my photos.
(NT) glad it worked out for you
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / April 4, 2012 11:46 PM PDT
