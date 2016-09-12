TVs & Home Theaters forum

General discussion

Having a lot of problems with a TCL Roku TV

by Doctor Who / September 12, 2016 9:01 PM PDT

I purchased a TCL Roku TV at Costco the weekend of September 3, 2016. It has been a disappointment. It reboots frequently while streaming anything like Netflix. For example, it did it tonight no less than 4 times before I got tired of it and unplugged it in hopes of finally getting it to stop doing this useful infinite failing loop. I'm giving it just this week and if it continues to be so unreliable I'm taking it back to get my money back. Has anyone any suggestions as to what I can do? Its model number: 5OUP120

Not a TCL
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 12, 2016 11:16 PM PDT

But another smart tv did this and it was in need of a software update. Now it's great. Be sure to call yours in and have them check the firmware is current along with a date/time check.

If it's failing, then Costco's are well known for their liberal return or exchange policy.

Did you resolve this problem?
by Pixie711 / March 27, 2017 1:13 AM PDT

Wondering if the problem was resolved. I just bought one from Costco (40FS3750) and the screen image has tiling type of black lines. I can't find a fix and I'm wondering if I should just get another brand.
Thanks for any suggestion.

My TCL Roku TV is having the same problem with Netflix
by Barnowl807 / October 1, 2017 4:43 AM PDT

I called Netflix and asked for help because their program keeps crashing my TCL. The Netflix technician was quick to blame my television, and wouldn't even consider the possibility that the Netflix app itself might have a problem. I have a variety of other channels and applications that seem to be operating just fine. Only Netflix is failing me. Either Netflix or TCL needs an update. As long as they keep blaming each other, this issue will remain unfixed.

More of the same problem...
by RiderTexas / November 4, 2017 5:35 PM PDT

I have two (2) TCL smart TVs, purchased about a year apart, and the freezing/returning to the home page problem started on both at the same time. Internet speed is "Very Fast". I unplugged the TVs to reset them and it did nothing to help. Firmware is up to date. I disabled Test Participation and it didn't help at all. Amazon streams fine. I can watch a DVD with no trouble. Just Netflix is an issue. Frustrating that there seems to be no fix.

In your case, a warranty issue.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 5, 2017 7:48 AM PST

If this happens, they should be returned quickly. I've learned never to wait for a fix.

Let's hope they have you try other ideas.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 5, 2017 8:14 AM PST

1. Be sure the date/time on router, TV is current for your zone.
2. Try another DNS such as 8.8.8,8 or 4.2.2.1
3. My TV has Netflix but I found my Amazon Fire TV outperformed it and has a better remote so that was my fix.

It's not just doing it with Netflix.
by paulsavage1967 / November 26, 2017 9:48 AM PST

My Roku tv was shutting down my internet, while viewing YouTube, ABC, Netflix, and a couple of other video apps. I was trying allot of apps out, to see which ones I like best. Well, my friends are the ones that introduced me to this tv. I'm not happy while watching aby type of videos. I got so mad the other night, that I gave up on watching anything for Thanksgiving. Can't be with family, so I decided to watch my nephew's uploaded YouTube videos. The numerous times of my internet going down by this Roku tv, ruined that idea after 15 minutes. I'm angry just talking about it. This tv is going back to manufacturer. I'm so glad I paid for the insurance.

This tv is a bad purchase
by PennypKs / December 22, 2017 8:20 AM PST

I am on my 3rd TCL 40FS3750. I bought my first one in April 2017. After several months of screen freezes I finally sent the tv to have it fixed. The next one came right out of the box with an internal screen defect. I believe it may have been refurbished due to the packaging. I received my 3rd replacement, which came in new packaging, yesterday and after 4 hours of watching ABC, Netflix and Hulu the screen froze and flipped me back to the Home screen 5 times. ipIt has already happened once this morning. I have yet to reset to the factory specifications, but in my experience it does not fix anything. The model has been discontinued. I thought of asking for a different model, but in reading reviews on their other models this appears to be a pervasive problem. I am asking for my money back.. And yes.... resoundingly....I am angry.

same problem
by ennaylloh / October 29, 2017 11:14 AM PDT

just wondering if you ever took your TV back or found a fix. I bought mine around the same time and now a year later am having these issues with multiple streaming apps. thoughts? thanks!

May 2017
by paulsavage1967 / November 26, 2017 9:55 AM PST
In reply to: same problem

Your lucky that, you got a year out of it, before you ran into such issues as we all did. Mine started a month after but worsened over time. Call this number, for in hopes, they help you. GL

Ugh crack in a day old TCL Screen not pleased
by whitebeasts / December 25, 2017 7:56 PM PST

I put everything together and made sure the TCL TV was taken good care of to only have it crack on me for no reason? This is my 2nd broken TCL SMART TV .

NO FUN OR GOOD

Same problem
by Lovey7 / February 25, 2018 2:36 PM PST

We are having the same problem with our tcl TV only with Netflix also!!

