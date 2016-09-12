Having a lot of problems with a TCL Roku TV

But another smart tv did this and it was in need of a software update. Now it's great. Be sure to call yours in and have them check the firmware is current along with a date/time check.
If it's failing, then Costco's are well known for their liberal return or exchange policy.
I purchased a TCL Roku TV at Costco the weekend of September 3, 2016. It has been a disappointment. It reboots frequently while streaming anything like Netflix. For example, it did it tonight no less than 4 times before I got tired of it and unplugged it in hopes of finally getting it to stop doing this useful infinite failing loop. I'm giving it just this week and if it continues to be so unreliable I'm taking it back to get my money back. Has anyone any suggestions as to what I can do? Its model number: 5OUP120