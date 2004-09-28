if you have..... check the lock....
Days after the discovery that a widely used bicycle lock could be opened with a ballpoint pen, a suburban Chicago company acknowledged that a pen could also be used to break into some of its gun cabinets.
''A gentleman called customer service and said he could open [his gun cabinet], and it took us a day and a half, but our engineering staff said it could be done,'' said Susan Eckhoff, vice president of administration for Stack-On Products Co., a manufacturer of storage products such as tool chests, gun cabinets and gun safes
http://www.suntimes.com/output/news/cst-nws-lockpick28.html#
first your bike, now your .45.... what could be next
.
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.