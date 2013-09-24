Have you been cheated by Samsung's Warranty Service?

Thread display:
Wow
by
barryware
September 24, 2013 11:35 PM PDT
Wow... Very nice post & research. I do not have a problem atm but I am inpressed with your work.
Please re-post if Samsung's disposition changes.
Samsung replied to my customer service complaint
Unfortunately, Samsung's reply to my complaint about this was simply "we can't handle this through our email department, please try our call center at 1-800-...."
Trying to reach someone over there who will help has been like beating my head against a brick wall. If anyone around here has any experience dealing with Samsung, I'd be glad to have their input.
I'd love to get some public eyes on this story. Given Samsung's ironclad defense against unhappy customers, I have a feeling this is a common practice. The possibility that so many people are being cheated by false water damage claims makes me feel sick to my stomach.
Samsung warranty scam
Hi I've been cheated by Samsung .with alleged water damage when not the case . and he agreed to fix it and the changes his mind so hurtful.
Hey man.
KOBRACOM
February 1, 2016 1:07 PM PST
I have been in contact with MANY pissed off customers like yourself. I also feel organization with all of us essential. I will be in contact with you soon, if they screw me around today. Perhaps we can speak about a class action lawsuit.
Warranty scam
MyS5died
March 31, 2016 5:34 PM PDT
They pull the same crap the their hot batteries that cause screens to crack and LCDs to bleed in the Galaxy 5s. You send it in and they send it right back and say it's abuse. The turn around time is so quick I don't think they even look at the phone. I may sue them in small claims court. How annoying if they get hundreds of small claims lawsuits filed against them.
If interested.......
https://consumerist.com/2007/05/11/how-to-launch-an-executive-email-carpet-bomb/ I know there is Samsung reps that watch C-net (Damage Control). I have had success using this technique with other companies. I DID BATTLE with Samsung, and have to say they are miles above everyone else, with screwing customers. I am a seasoned vet and relentless, and I had to fold'em due to attrition alone. TRULY the biggest scum suckers in the pond. Good luck with the good fight!! I wish you some success.
Worst Experience
TaniMak
January 5, 2017 2:58 PM PST
I would like to share a recent experience with Interdiscount.
I bought Samsung S6 Galaxy from Interdiscount in July 2016 with an year of warranty.
In Nov 2016 the phone start blinking or some problem occured in it. I gave it to Interdiscount and they send it for service. After 3 weeks, I got a letter from them that the phone doesn't work as its battery broken and other reasons. This is the most stupid reason I have heard. And then they said, this is not covered in the guarantee as well. They ask me to pay CHF 80 for the work they did. They can repair it but it costs almost the same price as the new phone. And offered me if I but something of the same price then I do not have to pay the CHF 80. And all this when its in the standard guarantee period.
SAMSUNG IS NOT WORTH IT
I HADE THE SAME ISSUE WITH THEM....THEY REPAIRED MY CELL IN JUNE AND THE SAME CRAP STARTED HAPPENING RECENTLY. EXCEPT THIS TIME THEY ACCUSE ME OF TAMPERING WITH THE DEVICE AND VOIDED THE WARRANTY!!!!!!!!!!!!! THEY ARE SCAMMERS AND HAVE NO GOOD INTENTION OF BACKING UP THEIR WARRANTY.
Something that you may be interested in.................
https://consumerist.com/2007/05/11/how-to-launch-an-executive-email-carpet-bomb/ I know there is Samsung reps that watch C-net (Damage Control). I have had success using this technique with other companies. I DID BATTLE with Samsung, and have to say they are miles above everyone else, with screwing customers. I am a seasoned vet and relentless, and I had to fold'em due to attrition alone. TRULY the biggest scum suckers in the pond. Good luck with the good fight!! I wish you some success.
this is what small claims court is for.
See how quickly it gets resolved when you file the small claims court case
SUHD tv
Been dealing with Samsung reps for the last 50 days. Lots of apologies as they explain why they haven't done a single thing to back up my warranty. Samsung tv sets have a history of bad capacitors. A problem they have "fixed" by ignoring the customer. Bottom line is that I am out over $1,000 for a tv set that I used for 8 months. If you can afford to throw money in the trash, buy Samsung. I personally won't ever make that mistake again.
SAMSUNG TV NIGHTMARE
Hello, I have also been dealing with Samsung for many months in reference to my TV. I spent $5500 and have only been thru nightmares with faulty panels changed out numerous times. Then Samsung provided another TV which also went bad and the panel nightmare repeated. Now they’re telling me that they don’t have any TV’s to offer and i can only accept an cash refund at a devalued price. This is robbery.. and BS as I’m under warranty. I’m actually looking into getting an attorney for Consumer Protection. This is really bad.. I can’t believe a company like Samsung would do this.. any advise would be appreciated. Maybe we should all get together and do a class action suit?!?.. I know there are a ton of people who are also having issues with Samsung washers and dryers. This is a really bad practice that needs to be brought to light.
You are going to hire an attorney ????
Do you understand the amounts for small claims court vs civil court?
To my limited understanding them not fixing it then wanting to reimburse for less than value is called breach of contract when filing
Finally
It took 3 months of hounding Samsung on Facebook and forums such as this.. I finally got a check for full value minus taxes.
Odd they never even looked at the set. Makes me think that it was a common problem, like they're almost purposely putting out defective sets to cut manufacturing costs. Poor quality control, where it's cheaper to push out multiple sets and then stall the repair work. It becomes an interest free loan.
Never again. They've not only lost a customer for life, they've gained an adversary. They seem to be gaining a lot of adversaries lately. Don't buy their junk.
I had to file a small claims case against them
this is what small claims court is for.
they settled before the court date
phone repair phone time on hold at least 6 hours sofar
here is the history of my phone repair.
problems-
phone 6 edge plus gets more hot intermittently during use
sometimes when charging, the phone does not charge the battery. example battery at 6% for 1 hour
sometimes phone gets emergency calls only mode. Samsung support said this was because of weak cell signal. I said but I can see the tower.
I call get RMA
send in phone
while waiting for phone I call to check the status.
support rep says they reprogrammed the phone to work better with the battery. ( ????)
I get it back. phone works weird, more unable to make phone calls errors than before.
same battery issue
I call support . Support person said service had checked the phone and found nothing wrong so service did not repair the phone. please at least keep the lies straight samsung people.
I tell them I will be going to court to sue samsung. support person says we must transfer you to different dept.
The new person says they are authorizing replacing the battery and the main board. of the cell phone. They said they normally do not do this on phones as it is not covered under warrenty. Say what??? repairing the phone is not covered under warrenty?
I send in phone.
week later I call to check on status.
I speak to person A . Person A takes 20 mins to figure out I want to know what is going on with the phone. Person A puts me on hold for 1 hour. After 1 hour they say they had been trying to get in touch with the service center. and not whe service center is closer. They say I will need to call back tommorrow.
Tommorrow:
I call smasung. Support person B answers . I tell him I do not have the phone samsung has it and I want to know the status. He tells me he will help me troubleshoot the phone. I ask him if he can transfer me to his boss as he is an idiot. "I told you I have and existing RMA and samsung has my phone." He says oops my error . and he tries to contact the support center. After 1 hour he comes back and says I need to call the service center directly. as they are busy. He transfers me to service center. 45 mins later someone answers . person C says wong service center. transfer me to the correct one, plus give me the direct number. 45 mins of on hold I get disconnected. .
I call back . 2 hours of being on hold que Theri phone system transfers me back to the origional support line. Support person D answers and says thei si just the Technical support dept NOT service dept. Because repair dept is closed now.
Fine. in one week if phone still in service, I will go to court house to file small claims court papers.
If "repaired" and shiped back to me with problems, then I will file small claims court papers.
Then they can discuss it in court.
Please dont buy Samsung products.Samsung Cheating its Custom
Please dont buy Samsung products.Samsung Cheating its Customers by selling defective Refrigerators and not receiving any support from last 30 days
Subject-Samsung Cheating its Customers by selling defective Refrigerators
Refrigerator Model-RR19K111ZSE/HL
Serial Number-03HL4PAH202404F
Dealer- Vasanth & CO. Chennai
I Purchased a Samsung Refrigerator on 12th March 2016. First time cooling issue occurred due to Gas leakage around 6 months after date of purchase. Reference number-4220396366. Now again the same problem has occurred on 30th September 2017 and I have been calling customer care for the same. Now my product is 6 months out of warranty and again cooling is not happening at all. This is embarrassing for me and I have lost trust with Samsung. Finally the Technician came and told that this needs a gas refill again like the last time. Now, Samsung is asking for Rs 2000/- + Technician Visit Charges to refill the Gas again. I am not going to pay any single money for this. Why should I pay for a product, which has no guarantee when the next time it stops working? This is second time happening in the last 1 year. Samsung should replace the product or refund all my money for selling a defective product, which has stopped working twice within 1 and half year due to Gas leakage problem. Is this the definition of consumer durables product?
I have escalated to customer care and have called them 3-4 times but finally Samsung escalation executive told me that they could not fix the issue without money as my product is 6 months out of warranty. What a cheap response from Samsung.
Looking forward for your help and intervention.
Now it has been 20 days and I have not received any positive response from Samsung.
JagoGrgahakJago COnsumer Forum Compaint ID-9961299
Thank you.
Regards,
Gautam Gupta
Re: out of warranty
Kees_B
Forum moderator
October 28, 2017 8:20 AM PDT
I'm afraid that only your local consumer organizations and such (I don't know how this is organized in India) or lawyer can help. Nobody here can.
TERRIBLE customer service by "Executive Customer Support"
ramware
November 22, 2017 5:16 PM PST
The mistake was buying a Samsung phone - a new S6-Edge Plus - for my wife. When I bought the device from Amazon, did not realize it was an AT&T phone (since I have always been a T-mobile customer), but the device was unlocked and the phone worked fine. In 3 months though the phone would not charge any longer and that is when the problems began. Samsung replaced the battery, but it now had an AT&T lock on. Even after unlocking the phone, the phone continued to have issues - dropped calls, text messages that would not send, emails that were not being received, etc, etc. After sending the phone back to Samsung multiple times and talking to "Executive customer support" about 20+ times they replaced the phone since it was within warranty - charging me $700 until I returned the defective one I might add - but the new phone does not work still - it is again locked, and trying to unlock, the AT&T site claims there are unpaid installments!!! And Executive Customer Support now wants me to go to AT&T to figure out why - when I have never had an AT&T account. This is the WORST customer service I have ever experienced!!!!! They clearly sent me a used phone in replacement and charged me for it!!!! Will never recommend Samsung to anyone!!!!!!!
Samsung avoids responsibility
I purchased a $2500 Samsung washing machine not including the extended warranty I purchased and got an error code after 2yrs of owning it, they sent out a repair guy that had no idea what he was doing and asked me to tell him where the serial and model number was, I showed him my owners manual where I had written it and he said he had to see the numbers on the machine, I said I dont remember where the serial and model number are, he called Samsung and told them the machine looked suspicious, he gave me the phone and Samsung cancelled my warranty. I asked him why he did that and he said because he couldn't find the serial and model numbers on the machine, he told me I could have bought the machine off the street, I showed him the receipt from Lowes and he left. I put the washing machine in the garage and went to purchase a quality Whirlpool appliance from Lowes. Dont waste your money with Samsung.
Bad, extremely bad, experience with SAMSUNG oven
Samsung seems to have corporate policy of making any excuse possible to avoid honoring their warranties. We bought a built-in oven, with many nice features, and after six months, particularly when cooking food with some moisture, it began shorting out. Badly and dangerously. It would throw a ground fault interrupter (GFI) that served a panel for the entire downstairs. The GFI could not be reset until the oven cooled. The only other choice was to try to pull the hot oven from the wall and unplug it.
Samsung made every excuse possible. They said the GFI was bad. They said there was a fault in the house's electrical supply. They finally agreed to send a technician who spent five minutes at our house. He pulled off the top cover, looked at a circuit board, without testing anything, and said he needed to order a part and would be back in about a week.
He never returned. Samsung never called.
We visited the retailer, we called the SAMSUNG service number probably five times. SAMSUNG began a story saying they had visited several times and said we had damaged the door. They offered to fix the door for $200. Said our house electricity was bad. Said they had photos. All untrue.
We said you have us mixed up with someone else. They replied they had all the evidence and insisted they were right even though it was all lies, or charitably, a long series of serious mistakes, all in SAMSUNG's benefit. They said the damage we caused was not covered under warranty.
The oven looks like new.
After three months, the retailer paid for SAMSUNG's service tech to visit. He replaced a circuit board assembly that had something to do with door security. It did nothing to fix the problem.
We have a year-old $600 oven we need to get rid of. How much time can you spend on a problem like this? The oven does not work except maybe to heat low-moisture food. No roasting. No baking. I read all the accounts of how SAMSUNG does not honor their warranties. Ours is not an isolated case. Their company policy seems to be to design products with many features and take no responsibility when their design or manufacture is bad. To the point of absurdity. I have four SAMSUNG products in my house and will never buy another. Tell your stories of bad SAMSUNG products and how the company operates so other people can make good decisions and not buy from this irresponsible, despicable company. Quality appliances used to be made in the U.S. Companies like Samsung put people out of work so they could make their bad products. The only recourse citizens have is to not buy from them. I do not see anyone or any organization that holds them accountable.
DO NOT BUY DIRECT FROM SAMSUNG WARRANTIES NOT HONORED
DO NOT BUY ANYTHING DIRECT FROM SAMSUNG.... WARRANTIES NOT HONORED ESPECIALLY PRE-ORDERS
---I posed this to a Samsung owned forum but have a sneaky feeling it may get deleted… maybe posting it here too may keep it alive. –
I am an engineer for one of the large tech companies and cannot fathom how Samsung stays in business with no regards for customer retention and seemingly no fear of being slapped by government agencies either! Must be too many politicians with their pockets being lined… My company has its faults especially with customer service, but if this crap happened there, people would be fired FAST!!!!
So, I have sent in my S8 because one of the cameras stopped working. The phone is less than a year old. I have been with Samsung since the S2 and have both a s7000 and a s8000 television.... Guess what? No more. my own stupidity for sticking with them so long...
Device repair depot states they need proof of purchase, one that reflects the IMEI number (serial number) I kept my receipt but all it shows is a date, invoice number and product numbers ordered. I just pre-ordered a S9+ and guess what? that SALES RECEIPT also does not reflect a "serial number" Needless to say I am now canceling that order and looking at competitor’s devices.
So, with that being said, you will never be able to have anything purchased directly from SAMSUNG repaired under warranty.
Do yourself a favor and shop their competition., there is plenty of it out there and most have quality customer service that actually honors their own warranties.
By the way I HATE crApple but seriously thinking of switching....At least crApple stands behind their crappy locked down products.
Too bad Google SPAMS its pixel 2 owners! I would go for them instead......
So still completely frustrated and at a loss as to why Samsung will not recognize its own receipt or look up my original order to verify proof of purchase, I have done the following:
1. Opened a case with the Federal Trade Commission.
2. Opened a case with my creditor that I paid for the device with stating I received a defective device (True)
3. Once again attempted to contact Samsung and have this case escalated to a manager instead of the poor support people over in India who barley know their own name much less how to escalate anything....
All I got from them was "you need to call into support and speak with a support representative" No thank you...... too many times already I have been told the receipt from Samsung will not suffice as proof of purchase because Samsung does not include a serial number (IMEI) on pre-order receipts. Everyone I talk to claims no way to escalate anything and I can get no higher than a supervisor at any department. The last conversation I had they requested I contact support directly….. idiots….. they are support! I said sure, provide me the number and email of a C level manager. They had no clue, I actually had to explain what a C level manager was! Holy crap!
So, I will leave the FTC case open (not holding breath) and leave the payment dispute open with my creditor. With any luck I get a refund from my creditor...... key word there is "luck"
LESSON LEARNED - DO NOT BUY SAMSUNG!!!!!! at least not from Samsung... if you must buy this crappy companies products..... pay the extra bucks and go through a phone carrier and let them deal with the MORONIC warranty repair situation.
By the way, I doubt anything will transpire from my single complaint to the FTC but I know there are probably thousands more people out there in the same situation.....
if so start with your payment method, if a credit card was used file a dispute with them requesting a refund due to receipt of a defective device.
Also go here to the FTC and file a complaint: https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0252-warranties
If enough ripped off customers file complaints then the FTC may move to investigate.
And by all means post your experience all over social media (stick to the facts though)
As I find more ways to file complaints and or disputes with other government agencies I will post here as well.
Post was last edited on March 6, 2018 10:54 PM PST