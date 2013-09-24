Have you been cheated by Samsung's Warranty Service?

DO NOT BUY ANYTHING DIRECT FROM SAMSUNG.... WARRANTIES NOT HONORED ESPECIALLY PRE-ORDERS



---I posed this to a Samsung owned forum but have a sneaky feeling it may get deleted… maybe posting it here too may keep it alive. –



I am an engineer for one of the large tech companies and cannot fathom how Samsung stays in business with no regards for customer retention and seemingly no fear of being slapped by government agencies either! Must be too many politicians with their pockets being lined… My company has its faults especially with customer service, but if this crap happened there, people would be fired FAST!!!!



So, I have sent in my S8 because one of the cameras stopped working. The phone is less than a year old. I have been with Samsung since the S2 and have both a s7000 and a s8000 television.... Guess what? No more. my own stupidity for sticking with them so long...

Device repair depot states they need proof of purchase, one that reflects the IMEI number (serial number) I kept my receipt but all it shows is a date, invoice number and product numbers ordered. I just pre-ordered a S9+ and guess what? that SALES RECEIPT also does not reflect a "serial number" Needless to say I am now canceling that order and looking at competitor’s devices.

So, with that being said, you will never be able to have anything purchased directly from SAMSUNG repaired under warranty.

Do yourself a favor and shop their competition., there is plenty of it out there and most have quality customer service that actually honors their own warranties.

By the way I HATE crApple but seriously thinking of switching....At least crApple stands behind their crappy locked down products.



Too bad Google SPAMS its pixel 2 owners! I would go for them instead......



So still completely frustrated and at a loss as to why Samsung will not recognize its own receipt or look up my original order to verify proof of purchase, I have done the following:

1. Opened a case with the Federal Trade Commission.

2. Opened a case with my creditor that I paid for the device with stating I received a defective device (True)

3. Once again attempted to contact Samsung and have this case escalated to a manager instead of the poor support people over in India who barley know their own name much less how to escalate anything....



All I got from them was "you need to call into support and speak with a support representative" No thank you...... too many times already I have been told the receipt from Samsung will not suffice as proof of purchase because Samsung does not include a serial number (IMEI) on pre-order receipts. Everyone I talk to claims no way to escalate anything and I can get no higher than a supervisor at any department. The last conversation I had they requested I contact support directly….. idiots….. they are support! I said sure, provide me the number and email of a C level manager. They had no clue, I actually had to explain what a C level manager was! Holy crap!



So, I will leave the FTC case open (not holding breath) and leave the payment dispute open with my creditor. With any luck I get a refund from my creditor...... key word there is "luck"



LESSON LEARNED - DO NOT BUY SAMSUNG!!!!!! at least not from Samsung... if you must buy this crappy companies products..... pay the extra bucks and go through a phone carrier and let them deal with the MORONIC warranty repair situation.



By the way, I doubt anything will transpire from my single complaint to the FTC but I know there are probably thousands more people out there in the same situation.....



if so start with your payment method, if a credit card was used file a dispute with them requesting a refund due to receipt of a defective device.



Also go here to the FTC and file a complaint: https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0252-warranties



If enough ripped off customers file complaints then the FTC may move to investigate.

And by all means post your experience all over social media (stick to the facts though)

As I find more ways to file complaints and or disputes with other government agencies I will post here as well.