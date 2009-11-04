Please follow the instructions below for creating a running a Rescue Disc from Avira. It will allow you to boot to the disc and run a scan outside of Windows. You'll need to create the disc on a separate "clean" computer..



Avira Rescue Disc Link

http://www.free-av.de/en/tools/12/av...ue_system.html



- place the rescue disc in the infected computer and boot from it. (You'll need to have the BIOS settings so the DVD/CD-Rom drive boots first in the boot order.) When it loads, choose option 1 (Boot from Rescue CD)

- choose English language by using the mouse to select the British flag in the lower left corner.

- If the loading and scanning doesn't start automatically, (it should), then start the scan by click on the "Start Scanner" button at the bottom of the screen.

- If the screen goes black during the scan, you should be able to press the space bar to bring the scan back to view.

-Allow the scan to finish, it takes quite a while, and it should remove or rename the infected files.



After running the scan with the Rescue Disc, on a friend or family member's computer, download the Malwarebytes installer and update files from the links below, copy them to a CD or flash drive, then transfer the files to the problem machine and use them. If you can't start the computer into "normal" windows, try installing, updating, and running the scans AFTER the computer is started into Safe Mode.. I use the sites below to download the installer file and the manual updater:



Once downloaded and before transferring them to the problem machine, rename the program installer "mbam-setup.exe" file to something else like "Gogetum.exe", then copy the installer file and the update file to a CD or flash drive.. Transfer the file to the problem machine, then install the "Gogetum.exe" file, then run the update to get the program current.. After that, run a full system scan and delete anything it finds.



Malwarebytes Installer Download Link (Clicking on the links below will immediately start the download dialogue window.)

http://www.besttechie.net/tools/mbam-setup.exe



Malwarebytes Manual Updater link

http://www.malwarebytes.org/mbam/database/mbam-rules.exe



Hope this helps.



Grif