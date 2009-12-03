Have stroke, bank locks your home.

Merry Christmas from bank? I suspect we'll see other stories like this in the next year. The solution to these problems are simple, the banks could put people in bad situations on "interest only" payments till better times come along, sort of like rent. It keeps them in the home, keeps the property from suffering all that often comes with abandonment or vacancy, and provides at least some funds from the property.



http://www.cnbc.com/id/34272679

A New Jersey woman returned home from Thanksgiving with family to find the locks changed days after she avoided foreclosure.

Bank of America [BAC 15.76] says it made a mistake.

04 Dec 2009



Nina Morra was locked out of her fully furnished Trenton home for three days by an inspector hired by the bank. The 57-year-old was away when the inspector showed up on Nov. 22. Bank of America spokeswoman Jumana Bauwens says the inspector changed the locks because he thought the dwelling was vacant. Morra had received a letter from the bank days earlier saying she had been accepted into a new payment program. The bank spokeswoman says she thinks the lockout occurred because the timing was so close. Morra became delinquent on her mortgage when she suffered a stroke in January.