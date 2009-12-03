Speakeasy forum

Have stroke, bank locks your home.

by James Denison / December 3, 2009 10:39 PM PST

Merry Christmas from bank? I suspect we'll see other stories like this in the next year. The solution to these problems are simple, the banks could put people in bad situations on "interest only" payments till better times come along, sort of like rent. It keeps them in the home, keeps the property from suffering all that often comes with abandonment or vacancy, and provides at least some funds from the property.

http://www.cnbc.com/id/34272679
A New Jersey woman returned home from Thanksgiving with family to find the locks changed days after she avoided foreclosure.
Bank of America [BAC 15.76] says it made a mistake.
04 Dec 2009

Nina Morra was locked out of her fully furnished Trenton home for three days by an inspector hired by the bank. The 57-year-old was away when the inspector showed up on Nov. 22. Bank of America spokeswoman Jumana Bauwens says the inspector changed the locks because he thought the dwelling was vacant. Morra had received a letter from the bank days earlier saying she had been accepted into a new payment program. The bank spokeswoman says she thinks the lockout occurred because the timing was so close. Morra became delinquent on her mortgage when she suffered a stroke in January.

what if you have a stroke
by JP Bill / December 3, 2009 11:47 PM PST

and keep up the payments...

Will they still lock your home?

There is another way.
by Desperado JC / December 4, 2009 6:14 AM PST

You can loan money, or make gifts, to those in need.

Suggesting that someone else should give money away is how rich people stay rich while feeling good about themselves. It is usually done through government via the tax system, but occasionally individuals advocate this approach.

