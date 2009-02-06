Has Google become evil, and if so, by how much? Microsoft level? Apple level? SCO level? Just plain scary? What's your opinion?
Personally, I would go for the just plain scary. I personally use alot of googles services, and in reality, they could pretty much own me at any time. With Google checkout, gmail, and the newly re-emerged Google health, they can amass a huge amount of data on any one member They can even get photos of the person from Picasa and phone messages via grandcentral in theory.
Anyways, what is your take on the growth and dominance of Google?
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.