Has anyone one reviewed performance of the Sony KDS-55A3000

I just received mine this past Monday and saw snippets of Heroes, CSI, tennis and some standard def programs via VHF/UHF antenna. The picture looks phenomenal. I personally prefer the picture of a rear projection as it looks more realistic and smooth to me. The great thing about this set is that it has so many options so you can really make the picture look however you want. The motion enhancer makes no difference to me and I am still testing out the other features that it has to offer. It could be just me, but 60" is extremely large. We are viewing it from 13 ft and I am getting motion sick, but it could be because I haven't watched television for a really long time.



The initial purpose of this purchase is for the football and for DVD movies, which I have yet to try out. I picked the 60A3000 b/c I got the set for only 2100 bucks so it didnt make any sense for me to get the 60A2020 or downsize the screen. Also, I prefer the picture of rear projection over flat panel so this was the picture purchase for me.



If the set was more expensive - 2600, then I would have probably gone with the 60A2020.