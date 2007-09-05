TVs & Home Theaters forum

General discussion

Has anyone one reviewed performance of the Sony KDS-55A3000

by Rollbar / September 5, 2007 2:34 AM PDT

Or one of it's stable mates?

I'm back and this time have my Captain?s permission to buy at the end of September.

I?ve been looking for a review. I know Cnet gives some overall comments based, (I think) on the specs as provided by Sony. What I?m not finding is a live performance review.

Pros and Cons from any owners of the new set?

Thanks all,

Roll

15 total posts
my 60A3000
by shmeab22 / September 5, 2007 3:33 AM PDT

I just received mine this past Monday and saw snippets of Heroes, CSI, tennis and some standard def programs via VHF/UHF antenna. The picture looks phenomenal. I personally prefer the picture of a rear projection as it looks more realistic and smooth to me. The great thing about this set is that it has so many options so you can really make the picture look however you want. The motion enhancer makes no difference to me and I am still testing out the other features that it has to offer. It could be just me, but 60" is extremely large. We are viewing it from 13 ft and I am getting motion sick, but it could be because I haven't watched television for a really long time.

The initial purpose of this purchase is for the football and for DVD movies, which I have yet to try out. I picked the 60A3000 b/c I got the set for only 2100 bucks so it didnt make any sense for me to get the 60A2020 or downsize the screen. Also, I prefer the picture of rear projection over flat panel so this was the picture purchase for me.

If the set was more expensive - 2600, then I would have probably gone with the 60A2020.

Costco and Sam's Club has the KDS-55A2020
by Dan Filice / September 5, 2007 4:20 AM PDT
In reply to: my 60A3000

Costco and Sam's Club has the 55A2020 for $1699 with a nice stand. I think it's basically the same as the A3000 but with only 2 HDMI inputs. At Costco, I believe the sales tag also said that they include their Premiere Warranty.

Hey Dan
by jostenmeat / September 5, 2007 5:15 AM PDT

what do you mean by basically the same as the A3000? From what I saw between the two at the store, the 3000 really looked a lot better. But maybe they had drastically different settings, or a much newer bulb inside, etc. But the quality differences in color saturation and overall sharpness (while maintaining the "smooth RP look") did look pretty significant when I did see them, in any case... cheers

Josten...my mistake
by Dan Filice / September 5, 2007 8:43 AM PDT
In reply to: Hey Dan

Yes, you're correct. Sorry, I was thinking about a different Sony model. My mistake.

oh Dan
by jostenmeat / September 20, 2007 1:33 AM PDT
In reply to: Josten...my mistake

I missed your reply entirely. Dunno how, but soon after I posted, I was really second guessing myself. Time will tell I suppose. Thanks.

My 60A3000
by Rollbar / September 5, 2007 4:21 AM PDT
In reply to: my 60A3000

Thanks for the information. I'm looking at a 55 for $2100. Where did you buy?

Roll

Pricing for Sony KDS-60A3000
by Robert21156 / September 18, 2007 12:49 PM PDT
In reply to: my 60A3000

Where were you able to get this new set for $2,100? My sitting location is about 10' from the television. Do you think the 55" would seem about the right size?

NO. NO. NO. I'D DEFINATELY GO FOR EXTRA INCHES OF THE.....
by Riverledge / September 19, 2007 1:47 PM PDT

SONY KDS-60A3000; you won't be disappointed because it's a 1080P set.


River.

B & H...was in stock, now taking orders.
by Rollbar / September 24, 2007 2:10 AM PDT

Roll

Tksgvg special
by jancawa55 / December 28, 2007 8:46 PM PST

I ordered the 60A3000 from the AAFES web site on Thanksgiving day, it took till Dec 28 to get delivered. But the price can't be beat, $1665 plus 100 for shipping. I have had the TV for 3 days and hate to turn it off. I use Dish Network DVR and it is absolutely beautiful. I do not have much to compare it with since I just upgraded from a 27" CRT. But I do not imagine plasma or LCD can do better and certainly not at this price for screen real estate. Watch for price drops and then jump all over it when it comes back down. Today it is back up to 2199.

KDS-50A3000
by kasiecav / September 5, 2007 8:15 AM PDT

I recently purchased the Sony KDS-50A3000 & wrote a short review on this site.

SORRY, CAN'T FIND YOUR REVEIW.........
by Riverledge / September 24, 2007 8:14 AM PDT
In reply to: KDS-50A3000

I HOPE IT'S GOOD. I love this HDTV.

river.

HEY All of you prospective sxrd buyers,
by jostenmeat / September 24, 2007 11:05 AM PDT

just fyi, Fry's has got the 60" XBR-2 for $2,325 (awesome DEAL?). Please do tell if you end up springing on it! Happy

Reviews
by kasiecav / September 24, 2007 9:49 PM PDT
