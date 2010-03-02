has anyone heard of Horizon Software ?

I live in the UK but I haven't heard of this store. That's not to say it isn't genuine of course.
Is this a shop/store, (bricks and mortar), or an online store? If it is online, can you supply a web site address? I searched Google and couldn't find anything in the UK that fit.
I've just seen where you said you had a live chat, so that means its an online store. That web address would be useful.
I won't say anything against them at this early stage, but I will just provide a link to another discussion elsewhere in these forums about scan sites;
http://forums.cnet.com/5208-12543_102-0.html?threadID=381606&tag=forums06;forum-threads
With those type of web sites they attempt to trick potential customers with false CNET Accreditation on their web pages, so we try to be careful where we purchase from.
Mark
