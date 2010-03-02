Tech Deals forum

General discussion

Has anyone heard of Horizon Software ?

by bezalal / March 2, 2010 11:26 PM PST

Hi . I am wanting to buy Adobe Dreamweaver for Mac and have found a store in the UK - Horizon Software - with a good price. I am based in the Italy so the distance is convenient. Does anyone know anything about this store - are their products reliable ? I managed to contact live chat - which seemed promising. Thanks

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Has anyone heard of Horizon Software ?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Has anyone heard of Horizon Software ?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
17 total posts
Collapse -
I've not heard of it.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / March 6, 2010 5:02 AM PST

I live in the UK but I haven't heard of this store. That's not to say it isn't genuine of course.

Is this a shop/store, (bricks and mortar), or an online store? If it is online, can you supply a web site address? I searched Google and couldn't find anything in the UK that fit.

I've just seen where you said you had a live chat, so that means its an online store. That web address would be useful.

I won't say anything against them at this early stage, but I will just provide a link to another discussion elsewhere in these forums about scan sites;
http://forums.cnet.com/5208-12543_102-0.html?threadID=381606&tag=forums06;forum-threads

With those type of web sites they attempt to trick potential customers with false CNET Accreditation on their web pages, so we try to be careful where we purchase from.

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Read this recent discussion.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 6, 2010 6:39 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
has anyone heard of Horizon Software ?
by bezalal / March 6, 2010 6:02 PM PST

Hi. I have checked up on horizon Software ( google search : horizon software dreamweaver scam ) and it doesnt look good from some posts on other forums. I saw another one on specialitysoftware.co.uk ( price GBP 214 ) Has anyone heard of them? Just want to know if Im beating my head against a brick wall trying to find a good deal.What is a reasonable price to expect for this software and does anyone know of a good retailer ? Thanks

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
The problem is
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / March 6, 2010 7:21 PM PST

you are not providing any specific web site URLs so we can check where you, specifically, have been searching.

I still cannot see any Horizon software online store, but think I have had better luck with your www.specialitysoftware.co.uk, eg;
http://www.specialtysoftware.co.uk/adobe-dreamweaver-cs4-product_249.html

If that web site above is not the one you mean, then let us know, otherwise we are chasing false trails.

You are saving

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Has anyone heard of Horizon Software
by bezalal / March 6, 2010 8:58 PM PST
In reply to: The problem is

Thanks for that . Im really not prepared to take any chances and it seems too risky. Can anyone suggest from experience where I can go to get a legit copy at a reasonable price ? Thanks

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
More often than not.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 7, 2010 1:45 AM PST

The price at amazon is hard to beat by any large percent. Once you find it for half the price of amazon you look at the seller and it starts to look like you are about to hand your credit card to the thieves.

This lesson appears to be a hard one for many.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) Yep, Amazon would be my choice.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / March 7, 2010 3:45 AM PST
In reply to: More often than not.
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Has anyone heard of Horizon Software ?
by bezalal / March 7, 2010 4:58 AM PST

Thanks a lot for all the feedback . Just a query since I have never bought software online: Are you referring to buying from the site Amazon or from Retailers who sell via Amazon ? Are they all equally reliable or are there some criteria to follow when choosing a retailer. I am also thinking of getting a discounted CS3 Dreamweaver - is Amazon also a good choice for this. thanks

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Hmmm
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 7, 2010 5:03 AM PST

My answer would be the same. Since I type my replies I can't repeat too often. Good luck in your search and endeavors.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
For me? DIrect from Amazon.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / March 7, 2010 6:52 PM PST

And I would use Amazon's Italian web site, since you're based in Italy, although if you need the English version, then the nearest would indeed be http://www.amazon.co.uk

Strange. I don't see an http://www.amazon.it web site. I wonder if they didn't make it to Italy yet?


Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
has anyone heard of Horizon Software
by bezalal / March 7, 2010 10:42 PM PST

Thanks a lot

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Horizon Software / Specialty Software
by Magicdave2 / April 12, 2010 8:38 PM PDT

Horizon Software seems like an identical site to Specialty Software (.co.uk) which is most definitely a scam.I've been conned by these spineless thieves to the tune of

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Speciality Software
by nickedw / April 29, 2010 7:20 PM PDT

I too, like an idiot fell foul of this site. As previously stated they are not a UK company, it looks like they are in the business of selling on your card details as well as not supplying the goods ordered. I am currently trying to get back

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
specialty software
by purple86apple / May 1, 2010 4:51 AM PDT
In reply to: Speciality Software

I was also being scammed by this specialty software. I bought sony pocket reader for

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Horizon Software
by art_rex / May 22, 2010 11:40 PM PDT

I have purchased Adobe Software from this company on several occasions.
It is as described Genuine registrable software. I use the Mac platform
product and have had no problems in usage.

Arthur

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
No Problems to Date
by startingtopuff / June 9, 2011 8:58 PM PDT
In reply to: Horizon Software

Purchased Dreamweaver CS4 last year and Photoshop CS5 a couple of weeks ago. Software emanates from US, Memphis TN for Dreamweaver, Santa Monica CA for Photoshop. Both shipped out using FedEx fully trackable and delivered within 3-4 working days. Both full retail versions in original sealed packages..

"Pays yer money you takes yer choice"

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Tech Deals forum 17 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.