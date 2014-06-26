Harrier lands on ship

with no nose gear in place....using a 'stool' to support it. WOW.......amazing video further down in the article.
http://theaviationist.com/2014/06/26/no-nosewheel-landing-av8/
Talk about precision....ship rocking, LSO keenly on target to a pilot that can't see the 'stool'........you just gotta love our military.
