Reveal the make and model of the HDD you currently own.
Need to upgrade the hard drive and increase the space available. Is it possible for this laptop or is it already at the max (100GB). Would need double of it!
Thanks
Simona
CNET's Forum on laptops is the best source for finding help, troubleshooting, and getting buying advice from a community of experts. Discussion topics include hardware component and upgrades, ultrabooks, gaming laptops, Netbooks, and laptops accessories and much more.
Need to upgrade the hard drive and increase the space available. Is it possible for this laptop or is it already at the max (100GB). Would need double of it!
Thanks
Simona
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.