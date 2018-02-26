Hard Drive replacement on Dell Dimension 4600c

I have recently replaced an internal hard drive on my Dell Dimension 4600c and the computer has become totally unresponsive. I've got lights and connection with my keyboard and monitor but no display. My Windows disk is running and the CPU light blinks but, other than that, nothing.
Does this mean that my motherboard has died? Other than log reports that my hard drive was about to crash, my computer was functioning fine before the HD replacement.
