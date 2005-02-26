Hard Drive repairs

This question is twofold, and actually involves 2 PC's I own - so here goes:
I have a 80 Gb hard drive in my PC that, when defragging, shows 7MB of "bad" sectors. It hasn't affected performance (yet) but I would like to restore these bad sectors. Is there a way to do this (and I would consider reformatting, if I knew it would work)
Also, I have a PC with a 80GB drive, but the Properties shows only 20 Meg of space - the PC is slow, and almost unresponsive - I'm thinking virus(es). I have already replaced the hard drive, but I was wondering if this drive could be salvaged (again, I am considering formatting)
At this time, both systems run Windows ME (although I am considering XP for the first one, and will install it if formatting will repair the bad sectors)
Thanks all!
