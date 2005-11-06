Prior to Windows XP SP2, the maximum hard drive size supported by Windows was 137GB. If you do not have SP2 installed, this is most likely the cause of your problem. That leaves you with three options:
* Download and install SP2 from Microsoft.
* Partition your hard drive into chunks smaller than 137GB.
* Click here for a registry edit that should correct the problem.
I recently bought a new 7200 rpm 120 GB western digital HD to replace the 5400 rpm 20 GB western digital I had windows xp on...I also have a 200 GB western digital HD that currently has about 70 GB of media on it. When I installed the new HD, I ran the setup disk before installing XP, and everything went fine. Then, after I installed XP, my computer does not recognize the 70 GB of media, but says that the 200 GB disk is 130 GB and needs to be formatted. I cannot (or don't know how to) access that part of the disk with the 70GB. There is a lot of stuff in that 70GB that I can't replace and is very important to me, so if any1 knows what I can do to save it, help would be very much appreciated.