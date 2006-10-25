Yes. Linux installs nicely to external USB hard disks.

Windows does not support such. I will not discuss "hacks" to Windows to force such support since it's far too much trouble for most of us.

About "backup" and using such hard drives as "storage." While these are fine places to put a copy of our files, the devices suffer the same shortcomings of our internal hard disks. The rules for backup mean multiple copies with one copy away from the machine.

Read these forums and you find pleas from members who "stored" their files on an external without another copy to fall back on and you discover the problem.

