Yes. Linux installs nicely to external USB hard disks.
Windows does not support such. I will not discuss "hacks" to Windows to force such support since it's far too much trouble for most of us.
About "backup" and using such hard drives as "storage." While these are fine places to put a copy of our files, the devices suffer the same shortcomings of our internal hard disks. The rules for backup mean multiple copies with one copy away from the machine.
Read these forums and you find pleas from members who "stored" their files on an external without another copy to fall back on and you discover the problem.
Bob
Maybe I just have Senior moments, but I am getting very confused over storage and hard drives, (the external types.) I know that a flash drive is just that, pop the info and retrieve it. However, I see the ads for 320G hard drive to store all my files and backups on and another ad that says they have a 250GB hard drive to use a another drive for the computer for programs etc. What is the difference? Can I put another operating system on these external drives? Are there two types at these capacities? Which one does makes sense to buy if in fact they are different?
Thank you for your assistance