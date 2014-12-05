This sort of failure is on YouTube across many makes. Not one reported it to be cured with a reset or setting.
Bob
I have the UE50F6670 and the TV all of a sudden has half the screen (left side) white and transparent. The right side of the TV is fine but the left is white but transparent so I can see the programs through it.
I tried changing the settings, disconnecting everything from the TV, factory reset. But it still has the white side. Before I take it to the retailer I wanted to see if the internet had a quick fix. Thanks.