GTX 980TI SC Fan problem HELP !!!!

by proskilz HD / October 18, 2015 11:21 AM PDT

Hey All

So got my new pc and having some trouble with my Grapics card...

I downloaded BF4 and played for a while no problem.Temps where good fans where spinning like they should.So next day i wanted to play bf4 and the fans where not spinning when the card was under load.
Around 80-85 ℃ The card blows hot air out of the side to reduce the temperature and when it's back up to 85 ℃ it does it again.

In evga precisionX 16 tool i saw that the fan speed bar was going up but the counter stayed @ 0rpm and fans where not spinning ???
The Fan speed is on auto and fan curve is on agrassive so ya...Don't know what here the problem is ?

Here are some pictures:

-https://gyazo.com/3416e4f5c69599bf66ebd8c7afade2de

-https://gyazo.com/8784d9c729ca56beec4e8987ece71d0d

PC specs:

-Evga GTX 980 TI SC GPU
-i5 4690 3.5Ghz CPU
-8GB 1600 Hyper X Ram
-MSI Gaming 3 Motherboard

You have to
by itsdigger / October 18, 2015 11:31 AM PDT

un-tick the auto button and set the fan speed to the RPM's you want and click Apply

Doesn't work ;/
by proskilz HD / October 18, 2015 11:42 AM PDT
In reply to: You have to
Better do as Bob suggest's than
by itsdigger / October 18, 2015 11:45 AM PDT
In reply to: Doesn't work ;/

I just did as you tried and my fan went to %100

(NT) So you got any idea what is happening to me
by proskilz HD / October 18, 2015 11:57 AM PDT
In reply to: Here's mine
It's Broke ?
by itsdigger / October 18, 2015 12:00 PM PDT

Bob gave you a evga forum to look into

Just out of curiosity though
by itsdigger / October 18, 2015 12:09 PM PDT

I think I would uninstall EVGA Precision x 16 and reinstall it and update
Might work , Might not Mischief
Couldn't hurt

still the same
by proskilz HD / October 18, 2015 12:31 PM PDT

deleted and reinstalled the programm and still not working

The bar moves but the fans don't spin and the counter stays on 0rpm :c

The bar usually is the "command to speed"
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 18, 2015 12:50 PM PDT
In reply to: still the same

And the RPM is the measured result. Your top post tells us there is heat coming out of the card but let's forget the RPM measure and look at the fans directly. If they are no longer spinning, do a test by watching the fans with your eyes.

Have you kept up your canned air work? Video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=26y_6bnXNkc

Weird
by proskilz HD / October 18, 2015 1:40 PM PDT

Well it the overheating begins and hot air comes out the fans spin for like 1-3 sec @ around 2000-400 RPM to reduce the temperature and if it's back up to 85-90 it does it again...

But yesterday it worked fine and had no problem with it.

Realy weird

So no answers to my question?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 18, 2015 2:12 PM PDT
In reply to: Weird

I know folk only want answers today. But sometimes it helps if you answer a few questions from other folk.

If you only
by itsdigger / October 19, 2015 6:26 AM PDT
In reply to: still the same

deleted some file , you didn't uninstall EVGA Precision x 16.
Did you go into Programs and Features and Uninstall it ?

Also Bob supplied a link about using canned air

I'd post in the EVGA forums.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 18, 2015 11:40 AM PDT
?
by proskilz HD / October 18, 2015 11:45 AM PDT

What do you mean with hysteresis ?

It's how you avoid the fans kicking on an off too much.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 18, 2015 11:54 AM PDT
In reply to: ?

The word and more is on the web and how I see fan and other controls done over and over. Not much a need to hold class on an engineering topic like this one with the web ready to tell all about hysteresis.

