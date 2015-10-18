GTX 980TI SC Fan problem HELP !!!!

un-tick the auto button and set the fan speed to the RPM's you want and click Apply
Hey All
So got my new pc and having some trouble with my Grapics card...
I downloaded BF4 and played for a while no problem.Temps where good fans where spinning like they should.So next day i wanted to play bf4 and the fans where not spinning when the card was under load.
Around 80-85 ℃ The card blows hot air out of the side to reduce the temperature and when it's back up to 85 ℃ it does it again.
In evga precisionX 16 tool i saw that the fan speed bar was going up but the counter stayed @ 0rpm and fans where not spinning ???
The Fan speed is on auto and fan curve is on agrassive so ya...Don't know what here the problem is ?
Here are some pictures:
-https://gyazo.com/3416e4f5c69599bf66ebd8c7afade2de
-https://gyazo.com/8784d9c729ca56beec4e8987ece71d0d
PC specs:
-Evga GTX 980 TI SC GPU
-i5 4690 3.5Ghz CPU
-8GB 1600 Hyper X Ram
-MSI Gaming 3 Motherboard