GT-B3410 cell phone very prone to pocket dialing.

Maxime_D -
Hi everyone!
I have a Samsung GT-B3410 cell phone, and I'm very happy with it except for one major issue: it very easily starts dialling on itself ("pocket dialling").
This problem is caused by the lack of an unlock pattern, slider or password. When the phone is locked, there's just one unlock button to be pressed on the left-hand side of the phone or on the touch screen. More than once has this resulted in me unknowingly calling someone.
So here's my question: what can I do to prevent my phone from accidental dialling when it's in my pocket or brief case? I'd prefer a software solution if possible.
Many thanks for all help!
--Maxime.