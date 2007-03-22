The CNET Lounge forum

General discussion

Grrrr, where is the new BOL?

by WellActually / March 22, 2007 8:04 AM PDT

ME ANGRY! HULK SMASH!

5 total posts
Collapse -
i'm waiting too
by Veronica Belmont-20381073359499778927797251280312 / March 22, 2007 8:17 AM PDT

they haven't sent me the copy-edited version of the text. i'm at their mercy!

V

Collapse -
text?
by WellActually / March 22, 2007 8:23 AM PDT
In reply to: i'm waiting too

What text? I just want the file! Sad

Collapse -
It's complicated
by acedtect-20196213851867054973637995818137 / March 22, 2007 10:03 AM PDT
In reply to: text?

Since the show description shows up on the front page of CNET, it has to be copy-edited before it goes into the XML. So without the copy, the XML can't be updated.

Collapse -
Okay...
by WellActually / March 22, 2007 11:05 AM PDT
In reply to: It's complicated

But... the file for the podcast could still be posted and us more ambitious people who like to play with URL's could still get it. :-P

Eh, whatever. At least it's up now. I am happy again. Grin

