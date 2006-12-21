Forum Feedback & Announcements forum

by shafiqkhan31 / December 21, 2006 9:11 PM PST

Hi there,
May I express my heart felt gratitude to all the moderators and contributers who make their contributions to keep us all going back to the Forum discussions.
I , fortunately, do not have too many problems , but, reading about issues other people raise and the solutions suggested make me a "knowledgable" participant all- be- it a passive one.
Thank you all. Wish you all a prosperous New Year.
Shafiq

I, in no way ,represent those that you are
by Ray Harinec / December 22, 2006 1:29 AM PST
In reply to: Gratitude!

thanking, However I assure you that they appreciate the positive comments, especially in this forum where most posts are regarding problems.

Would like to return your wishes for a prosperous New Year.

I also appreciate the excellent spelling/grammer in your post.

Same to you...
by John.Wilkinson / December 22, 2006 8:38 AM PST
In reply to: Gratitude!

This online community starts with its members, so no matter how frequently you post your contributions help shape these forums, making them the friendly, helpful corner of the web that they are. May the new year bring even more prosperity to this network of individuals, a feeling to be shared by all.

Happy holidays!
John

