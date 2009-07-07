PC Hardware forum

General discussion

Graphics card trouble

by jspooner22 / July 7, 2009 11:16 PM PDT

Hi,

I can't get my head around this one...

I have an old Dell Dimension 2400 (2.8GHZ, 512 RAM, XP sp3), which I was hoping to modify
to allow me to stream video onto the TV (for 4oD etc). I bought an nVidia GeForce fx5500 PCI card,
and have attempted to get it working. I know the PC is a bit of a dinosaur, but with the new card,
it should be fine for what I want it for.

I tried first by uninstalling onboard graphics, turning the PC off, installing the card...
but there was no output from the fx5500.

If I take out the card, the onboard graphics still works, and onboard graphics sometimes
works when the fx5500 is inside (usually after a few minutes of being switched off to allow settings
to reset back to onboard video).

The BIOS settings are at 'auto' for video card selection, so this should automatically chose the
fx5500 as the primary card (the only alternative to 'auto' in the video options in BIOS is 'onboard').

I have downloaded the latest drivers from nVidia, the nVidia site recognises that I have an fx5500 installed,
and shows the latest driver, but I don't think it can install properly for some reason.

Device Manager shows that I have the fx5500 installed, but won't let me update the drivers that way either,
even when I specify the location of the drivers.
It also shows me an error message saying "The device could not be started (code 10)".

Can anyone help? or have I got a faulty card?

Thanks very much!

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Graphics card trouble
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Graphics card trouble
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
I recently gifted a fx500 on freecycle.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 8, 2009 12:08 AM PDT
In reply to: Graphics card trouble

I gave it away with the warning that no driver save what came with the card worked for me. So given I had (past tense) the fx5500 w/256MB RAM all I can offer is "BTDT".

I had much better luck with our older fx5700's and the slightly newer fx6200's

Also, I learned to not bother with uninstalling the onboard video drivers. I just plugged in the new AGP card and set it to auto, put the vga cable on the new card and used it that way.

Be aware that you should encounter code 10 if you tried other than the CD that came with the card or your machine didn't have it's motherboard drivers installed. This is far from automatic and we would NEVER use the Udpate Driver button in Windows for this or any other driver.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Seems like
by samkh / July 8, 2009 12:26 AM PDT
In reply to: Graphics card trouble

the PC is not assigning required resources to the card. If you have other PCI cards, try removing them. If you have a BIOS setting Assign IRQ to PCI, do that. Lastly, try asking Dell if the FX5500 is compatible.

Alternative is to use a PC-to-TV converter with the onboard VGA.

Good luck.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to PC Hardware forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.