PC Hardware forum

Question

Graphics card not recognized ?

by Gapehorn / May 7, 2016 2:45 AM PDT

So I have recently bought a new graphics card , an ASUS GTX 750 Ti OC edition to replace an old GT640 card that was in my prebuilt system . However when i put the graphics card in and connected the power connectors , the fans would spin and the green light under the power connector would light up but there would be no display output from the card , however if i connected it to the motherboard there would be a display output . So im wondering if its a dead gpu or did i do anything wrong . Sorry if i made some stupid mistakes im relatively new to pc hardware

There were some HP and other PCs
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 7, 2016 11:47 AM PDT

That the 750 doesn't work in. The makers of the cards seem to know which ones. Here, your PC is a mystery machine.

HP Pavilion 500-160d
by Gapehorn / May 7, 2016 5:53 PM PDT

ohhhhh okay , my PC is a HP Pavilion 500-160d

