Graphics card not recognized ?

So I have recently bought a new graphics card , an ASUS GTX 750 Ti OC edition to replace an old GT640 card that was in my prebuilt system . However when i put the graphics card in and connected the power connectors , the fans would spin and the green light under the power connector would light up but there would be no display output from the card , however if i connected it to the motherboard there would be a display output . So im wondering if its a dead gpu or did i do anything wrong . Sorry if i made some stupid mistakes im relatively new to pc hardware