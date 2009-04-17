Graphics card issues causing games to perform poorly

To start out, I am not sure if this is the right forum for this, but I couldn't find anywhere else where this topic fits.



I have a very specific issue that I've been trying to solve for about 8 months now.



In early august, I bought an HP Pavilion dv5-1004nr laptop with the intent to use it mostly as a portable pc for college and double as a decent, but not top-of-the-line, gaming computer. It does have an onboard video card, yes, but don't knock it just yet. I did my research and looked at dozens of laptops - I was really sold on a laptop for portability - and found this one as a good balance.



I played WoW and some other games with friends back in August and had the goal in mind of also Frapsing some gameplay to make videos. The first three weeks I installed games and such and starting Frapsing, everything was beautiful. I played the games at maximum settings and recorded video at max fps and resolution. The video card actually kind of surprised me with how powerful it was for an integrated chipset, and in even high graphic situations in WoW and F.E.A.R., the game never bogged down.



Then about three weeks after I bought it, I was carrying it to school in a laptop bag as I always do, took care of it never to mishandle it, and then came home and plugged it into my 15" flatscreen, as I always do. Much to my surprise, the games were performing horribly - down to 4 fps at best. I had to tweak some settings in game and with ATI Catalyst Control Center, until it was playable again. However, I lost considerable fps in high-graphic areas and have been unable to Fraps anything since because the game starts chugging and drops to sub10 fps.



Since that day, I have spent countless hours trying to fix the problem. I have reformatted, rolled back and reinstalled drivers, perused help forums, defrag'd often, reinstalled the games, lowered all of my settings to bare minimum, and bought and downloaded computer cleaning and maintenance software like Ccleaner, SpyBot, Ad-Aware, and Registry Easy to clean the registry and keep the harddrive orderly.



To no avail. I have never been able to figure out what has caused this problem. I still get horrible fps and cannot Fraps anything that is even barely graphical. I would use the reasoning that it's simply just the graphics card's integration and low-end technology, but it performed flawlessly when I bought the laptop in August '08.



I bought the laptop for its portability and ability to run games decently, but ever since that day I have stopped carrying it with me assuming I had damaged the hardware, and I can't run games how I could during the first three weeks I had owned it. I have a three-year all-inclusive warranty with the laptop, and I may just have to use it, but I'm trying to find every possible alternative before having to resort to that.



If anyone has run into a similar issue, have had this happen with their laptop, or know of some suggestions to fix it, please drop a reply if you can. I'd really appreciate it.