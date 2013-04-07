Graphics card & Ethernet card clash

I recently discovered that my computer did not recognize its own on board LAN adapter, it does not appear in Device Manager. After trying to figure out what was going on I eventually gave up and bought a Network card under the assumption that the port just flat out broke.



I purchased a Dynamode Gigabit Ethernet PCIe card

http://www.amazon.co.uk/Dynamode-Express-1000-Gigabit-Ethernet/dp/B002PIALU4



I disabled my on board LAN adapter in BIOS, installed the drivers for the new one then turned off my PC and plugged it in.

However my computer would not start, the fans would whirl but the computer refused to actually start.

After some messing around I learnt that if I removed my graphics card then the system would boot and the new Ethernet card would be recognized.

I have tried moving the Ethernet card into other PCIe slots but every time I try to start the computer with both the Graphics card and the Ethernet card, it just will not start.

I'm honestly rather flustered about the whole thing and some suggestions would be appreciated.



System specs.

Dell XPS 8300

Intel Core i7-2600

12GB Ram

64-bit

NVIDIA GeForce GTX560ti

CoolerMaster GX 650W PSU