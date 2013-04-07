Computer Help forum

Graphics card & Ethernet card clash

by Thompyson / April 7, 2013 10:08 PM PDT

I recently discovered that my computer did not recognize its own on board LAN adapter, it does not appear in Device Manager. After trying to figure out what was going on I eventually gave up and bought a Network card under the assumption that the port just flat out broke.

I purchased a Dynamode Gigabit Ethernet PCIe card
http://www.amazon.co.uk/Dynamode-Express-1000-Gigabit-Ethernet/dp/B002PIALU4

I disabled my on board LAN adapter in BIOS, installed the drivers for the new one then turned off my PC and plugged it in.
However my computer would not start, the fans would whirl but the computer refused to actually start.
After some messing around I learnt that if I removed my graphics card then the system would boot and the new Ethernet card would be recognized.
I have tried moving the Ethernet card into other PCIe slots but every time I try to start the computer with both the Graphics card and the Ethernet card, it just will not start.
I'm honestly rather flustered about the whole thing and some suggestions would be appreciated.

System specs.
Dell XPS 8300
Intel Core i7-2600
12GB Ram
64-bit
NVIDIA GeForce GTX560ti
CoolerMaster GX 650W PSU

Just curious
by Bob__B / April 8, 2013 12:28 AM PDT

Your gpu requires 2 aux power connectors.
Are you using 2?

Indeed it does
by Thompyson / April 8, 2013 2:33 AM PDT
In reply to: Just curious

Indeed I am

