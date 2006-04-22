Graphics Card

Let me preface this by saying that I love ATI cards. They have great features and speed. However, their windows drivers are written by ******** apes.

Every model I have ever owned has had driver issues. ATI blames Mictosoft, who quite rightfully, blames ATI. I am talking about a several year history, and about 7 different models, so I'm not just making generalizations. (I will, however, admit that I am an extreme user who can be expected to have more problems than most folks.)

I got sick of the constant crashes and replaced my Radeon 9700 AIW pro with a Nvidia 6800 a few months ago. I have never been happier. I don't have the built-in tv tuner and capture, but I have not had ONE problem.

If you want a new card, go with Nvidia. You can do some research on EBay and pricewatch to see what models are in your price range, but anything from the 6600 on up should play any game currently on the market. So just find a max price you are willing to pay and pick the card that will last the longest before becoming obsolete. Try to get 256 mb or ram -- that will make it more likely to work with future games. If you have a PCI-Express slot, go for one of them. They can often be found on sale for less than the AGP models (at least here in the US.)