by tracylintw / April 22, 2006 5:11 AM PDT

Hello, the fan on my Radeon 9600XT just gave away, so now I have a house-fan face down inside my case blowing on gear 1 for word processing, gear 2 for movies and gear 3 for games. Isn't that fantastic.

Anyway, I have to get a new graphics card, as I'm not going to pay for a new fan for my old card.

My budget is

8 total posts
Collapse -
new card
by harris126 / April 22, 2006 7:09 AM PDT
In reply to: Graphics Card

Let me preface this by saying that I love ATI cards. They have great features and speed. However, their windows drivers are written by ******** apes.
Every model I have ever owned has had driver issues. ATI blames Mictosoft, who quite rightfully, blames ATI. I am talking about a several year history, and about 7 different models, so I'm not just making generalizations. (I will, however, admit that I am an extreme user who can be expected to have more problems than most folks.)
I got sick of the constant crashes and replaced my Radeon 9700 AIW pro with a Nvidia 6800 a few months ago. I have never been happier. I don't have the built-in tv tuner and capture, but I have not had ONE problem.
If you want a new card, go with Nvidia. You can do some research on EBay and pricewatch to see what models are in your price range, but anything from the 6600 on up should play any game currently on the market. So just find a max price you are willing to pay and pick the card that will last the longest before becoming obsolete. Try to get 256 mb or ram -- that will make it more likely to work with future games. If you have a PCI-Express slot, go for one of them. They can often be found on sale for less than the AGP models (at least here in the US.)

Collapse -
Wow
by tracylintw / April 22, 2006 7:30 AM PDT
In reply to: new card

Wow, thank you for your response, it's helped a lot. I have lots of little questions to ask which won't take much time, but would rather ask you over an instant messaging software than a forum, if that is okay?

I'm hoping to buy via scan.co.uk or ebuyer.co.uk, I'm in the UK so I'm limited in terms of online purchasing.

Collapse -
my motherboard
by tracylintw / April 22, 2006 7:33 AM PDT
In reply to: Wow
Collapse -
motherboard
by harris126 / April 22, 2006 12:12 PM PDT
In reply to: my motherboard

This looks like a pretty good board, but of course it does mean that you will have to get an AGP card. That was the exact situation I was in when I bought my Nvidia card a few months back.
Let's just hope that you avoid the problem I ran into two weeks after the card arrived. My old motherboard burned up. The chipset overheated, and I had to buy a new motherboard. I had to find a board that would work with all of my other hardware to keep from having to buy any other new parts. That AGP card was a bit of a problem because most of the boards I found were perfect except for the lack of an AGP slot. I actually had to buy a discontinued board off of EBay just to get the right combination of features.
So do some research and some serious thinking. Your new video card could outlive other components in your system, and so you need to keep future compatibility in mind. You may want to consider a new motherboard if you plan to buy an expensive video card. If you want to stay with your current motherboard, then you may wish to get a cheaper AGP card like the 6600. Then you can upgrade to a higher end PCI-E card at the same time you buy your next motherboard.

Collapse -
RE: how is this? any better?
by harris126 / April 22, 2006 12:17 PM PDT

That looks like a great card if you decide to get a high performance card. I think that you will be happy with the performance and lack of driver problems. (Oddly enough though, It seems that ATI cards work better in Linux boxes than Nvidia cards. That is why I blame everything on ATI's Windows driver programmers.)

I would be happy to IM with you, but I actually don't have IM software installed on any of my computers. It becomes so addictive that I can't get any work done. You can email me at 13thDr@gmail.com if you want to contact me privately.

However, I do have two OFF TOPIC questions for you.

1) Today when I replied to your first message the cursor disappeared from my message creation screen. The flipping thing is invisible when I type any messages on cnet's forum now. Do you still have a visible cursor, or is it just me?

2) Do you watch the new Doctor Who? I am addicted and watch it on my computer every Sat about an hour after it airs in the UK. I wish I could come to your country just to watch TV. AM I pathetic or what? (I refer you back to my Gmail address.)

Good luck with your purchase, whatever route you decide to take.

Collapse -
Thanks
by tracylintw / April 22, 2006 11:24 PM PDT

Cheers for your help, I ordered that card, hopefully it'll work with my motherboard.

Yeah my bloody cursor has become invisible aswell, I probably wouldn't have realised unless you said.

Yeah I watch the new Dr Who, it's strangely addictive because I find it hilarious, I'm probably not as up-to-date with it as you are though.

