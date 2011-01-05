GPU for graphic design programs?

You skipped the low entry points of 310 and 320 so that's very nice. Yes you could hop it up but you picked a very current i5 and a very nice GPU.
Bob
I am planning on buying a new Dell Optiplex 980 computer (finally). The computer choice is fairly easy till I get to the GPU. Planning on getting something like Corel Draw, but I haven't used any more hardcore programs of this type yet, so I have no idea what to look for. One configuration is an i5 760 with a 1GB NVIDIA GT330. There are other more GPUs offered, but to get a better choice of more "pro" oriented cards, I have to look more at a Precision line for more money. Does the combo I'm looking decent for running something like CD? The main thing is I don't want to spend all the money on a box where the MoBo won't accept a useable card.
Thanks!