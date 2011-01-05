PC Hardware forum

GPU for graphic design programs?

by Rob10 / January 5, 2011 7:14 AM PST

I am planning on buying a new Dell Optiplex 980 computer (finally). The computer choice is fairly easy till I get to the GPU. Planning on getting something like Corel Draw, but I haven't used any more hardcore programs of this type yet, so I have no idea what to look for. One configuration is an i5 760 with a 1GB NVIDIA GT330. There are other more GPUs offered, but to get a better choice of more "pro" oriented cards, I have to look more at a Precision line for more money. Does the combo I'm looking decent for running something like CD? The main thing is I don't want to spend all the money on a box where the MoBo won't accept a useable card.

Thanks!

10 total posts
VERY NICE.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 5, 2011 1:21 PM PST

You skipped the low entry points of 310 and 320 so that's very nice. Yes you could hop it up but you picked a very current i5 and a very nice GPU.
Bob

Re
by Rob10 / January 5, 2011 9:44 PM PST
In reply to: VERY NICE.

Thanks Bob,
I guess one problem with buying a Dell is their funky proprietary MoBos and PSUs that seem to limit the choice of GPUs (enough acronyms?). I'm looking at Dells because I think their Pro Support is decent and this being for work, I want someone I can rely on to call for support and get it fixed quick should something go haywire.
Rob

I've seen the
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 6, 2011 5:04 AM PST
In reply to: Re

Looking at full size dell desktops I see many standard size power supplies. Yes I see the newer PCIe power connections but only a person from a decade ago might call them proprietary.

The motherboards (most) take standard PCIe video cards so not much to write there but the motherboard do tend to have the Dell 4 LED diagnostic lights but how else to deliver hardware diagnostics for all?
Bob

PSUs and GPUs
by Rob10 / January 6, 2011 8:38 AM PST
In reply to: I've seen the

The reading I did mentioned having trouble with heatsink clearence with some GPUs, and the standard PSUs for the Opti are 300watt, which may not be enough for some higher-end GPUs (which seems like it's going to be overkill for me) and to put in a bigger PSU means messing around with rewiring the MoBo connectors...

http://www.tomshardware.com/forum/286257-28-optiplex-minitower-heatsink-blocking-pcie-video-card

I don't mind popping the case open to swap a few parts down the road if my needs change, but want as few hassels as possible.

I noted standard size towers.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 7, 2011 1:17 AM PST
In reply to: PSUs and GPUs

Your example is a minitower. Sorry but if you choose a small form factor it won't matter which maker you choose.
Bob

Minitower
by Rob10 / January 7, 2011 3:12 AM PST

Only looking at the minitower.

Then all the usual
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 8, 2011 12:58 AM PST
In reply to: Minitower

In smaller cases no matter what the maker you get to check dimensions, clearance and power. Nothing new here and it won't matter what maker.
Bob

Mini-tower...bad form factor for high-end, high-
by VAPCMD / January 8, 2011 2:18 AM PST
In reply to: Minitower

performance PCs. Much better to go with mid or full-tower for such components.

VAPCMD

It's not like a small form factor case...
by Rob10 / January 8, 2011 10:28 AM PST

but it's not as big as a Studio XPS 9100. I don't need that much HP. I realize I won't be able to go with a monster 3D card, but I don't need to. Just one that's big "enough". (I believe tha Precision workstation T1500 doesn't have a bigger case, and it's AutoCAD certified) Starting to see I really don't need that powerful of a card.

