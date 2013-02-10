GPU/CPU issues

Laptops don't usually have slots or spaces for adding such things. Is that the puzzling issue?
Bob
<div>Hi,
i have an acer aspire 5742 laptop with an Intel core i5 m480. If you research
you will see that it has integrated graphics. My brother also has an acer
aspire, however he has the 5742g model. The cpu in his is an Intel core i3 m470
also with integrated graphics. My brother recently bought arma 2 for the dayz
mod. He started playing it and it ran perfectly, I then bought the same game
but i could barely run it, the lag was appalling. So i began researching the
problems and we discovered his laptop has an ATI Mobility Radeon HD 5470 gpu
and mine did not. I then began looking if i could fit the same gpu into my
laptop as my brothers, however forums and websites state you can not fit a new
graphics card into a laptop with integrated graphics. I was puzzled by this
because my brothers cpu has intergrated graphics also but has another gpu.
Help
is desperate and would be greatly appreciated </div>
<div>Links
below:
</div>
<div> My
cpu:</div>
<div> http://ark.intel.com/products/52952/Intel-Core-i5-480M-Processor-3M-Cache-2_66-GHz
</div>
<div>My
brothers cpu:</div>
<div> http://ark.intel.com/products/49020/Intel-Core-i3-370M-Processor-3M-cache-2_40-GHz
</div>
<div> My
brothers gpu: </div>
http://www.amd.com/us/products/notebook/graphics/ati-mobility-hd-5400/Pages/hd-5470-specs.aspx