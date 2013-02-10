TVs & Home Theaters forum

GPU/CPU issues

by beren666 / February 10, 2013 11:54 PM PST

<div>Hi,
i have an acer aspire 5742 laptop with an Intel core i5 m480. If you research
you will see that it has integrated graphics. My brother also has an acer
aspire, however he has the 5742g model. The cpu in his is an Intel core i3 m470
also with integrated graphics. My brother recently bought arma 2 for the dayz
mod. He started playing it and it ran perfectly, I then bought the same game
but i could barely run it, the lag was appalling. So i began researching the
problems and we discovered his laptop has an ATI Mobility Radeon HD 5470 gpu
and mine did not. I then began looking if i could fit the same gpu into my
laptop as my brothers, however forums and websites state you can not fit a new
graphics card into a laptop with integrated graphics. I was puzzled by this
because my brothers cpu has intergrated graphics also but has another gpu.



Help
is desperate and would be greatly appreciated </div>


<div>Links
below:



</div>
<div> My
cpu:</div>
<div> http://ark.intel.com/products/52952/Intel-Core-i5-480M-Processor-3M-Cache-2_66-GHz

</div>
<div>My
brothers cpu:</div>
<div> http://ark.intel.com/products/49020/Intel-Core-i3-370M-Processor-3M-cache-2_40-GHz


</div>
<div> My
brothers gpu: </div>
http://www.amd.com/us/products/notebook/graphics/ati-mobility-hd-5400/Pages/hd-5470-specs.aspx

Answer
What is puzzling?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 10, 2013 11:57 PM PST
In reply to: GPU/CPU issues

Laptops don't usually have slots or spaces for adding such things. Is that the puzzling issue?
Bob

Collapse -
Well i dont no why mine and my brothers processors both have
by beren666 / February 11, 2013 3:25 AM PST
In reply to: What is puzzling?

Well i don't understand how my and my brothers processors both have integrated graphics but hi sis able to have a separate video card

Collapse -
Looks to be different models.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 11, 2013 3:28 AM PST

Different models mean just that. Different. Is that the mystery?

Collapse -
No
by beren666 / February 11, 2013 3:30 AM PST

Look the casing and everything else is identical, there pratically the same make accept the `g.`

Collapse -
No disrespect
by beren666 / February 11, 2013 3:35 AM PST

I meant no disrespct, what im confused about is why forums and websites say you can not have a different graphics card in a laptop when the processor has intergrated graphics

Collapse -
different graphics card in a laptop when the processor has
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 11, 2013 3:43 AM PST
In reply to: No disrespect

Ahh, that's been solved long ago. You can find dual mode graphics in many laptops. This came about for simple reasons. That is, we needed long battery times in laptops but some owners wanted high performance graphics on demand. You can find such laptops so....

Anyone that claims it is impossible to have a second GPU in a laptop when it's in the CPU is wrong.

Anyone that claims there are graphics cards in laptops is almost right. Some laptops did have cards you could change or add. But since 99% of laptops do not have slots or ways to add graphic cards the only time you see a discussion about adding a card is when the laptop does not support it.
Bob

Collapse -
thanks
by beren666 / February 11, 2013 6:44 AM PST

so what you are saying is that a laptop is only able to have another gpu fitted if it has available slots even if it is a near identical motherboard?

Collapse -
Close.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 11, 2013 6:54 AM PST
In reply to: thanks

Very few laptops have such slots. If yours does, then you go to the maker and get the card. There was a failed attempt years ago to make a standard but you can guess why it failed.

The cost of a new motherboard is usually over half of a new laptop PLUS you still have to install the board, get another set to restore media and upset the owner by wiping the HDD clean to start over.
Bob

Collapse -
If you are gaming...
by Pepe7 / February 11, 2013 9:09 AM PST
In reply to: thanks

...always work with a desktop as your baseline. That way you can add cards as desired. Laptops rarely give you that option.

