got rid of my virus n need a good live anti-virus protection

assuming you're XP SP2/3 or newer, & that your Zone alarm is ONLY used as firewall (to avoid conflicts w/others)....
I'm currently using Avira Personal A/V, Malwarebyters Free version, SAS free only and feel pretty safe.
I WAS a big fan of AVG/Spybot/Ad-Aware & used for 6+ years but these days my 3 above seem fine & I haven't caught anything.
Mind you I never use IE (Firefox &/or Mozilla Sea Monkey (BOTH w/ "NoScrpt added) & latest Sun Java 6. I also AVOID social networks like Facebook & Twitter which are now both great sources of trouble.
IF you decide to remove/change current items, BE SURE to run Removal Tools from Author where available & follow removal instructions carefully & clean out Temp files & reboot BEFORE putting in replacement programs.
Find removal tools via each program's help forums or FAQ pages.
For Spybot , theirs was called: sbsdreguninst.reg file
Note: Removal Instr. for Spybot (especially if ever used in advanced mode) are QUITE extensive (such as Undo Immunization, disable SD helper, turn of Tea Timer etc. BEFORE un-installing & running remover.
Note: AVG's mail scanner DOES NOT reset your mail server
STMP back to original settings so you need that info on hand to manually re-enter that info from ISP (name & port #).
Sadly my main machine recently died of old age, so I don't have all the links & instructions for removing your programs at hand on this borrowed machine BUT ALL have been discussed & linked to at some point in this forums so the Advanced Search at the top of the page should be able to pull them up for you.
Good Luck!
ok so i had a virus and i got it out, i need some anti virus protection
these are what i have right now. And need a good one that does the live protection thing..one tht keeps them out!
AVG
Zone Alarm
ad-ware
superantispy ware free edition
malwarebytes'
spybot search and destroy
which one is a keeper and what else do i need?
thanks