Got a BSOD earlier today, hope I don't get another.

by 8IronBob / August 24, 2008 1:44 AM PDT

Seems like I had a crash dump problem earlier today, and would like some input on my configuration to see what would've went wrong. I currently have the build as follows, it's a self-built rig, so be sure to tell me if I did this right:

Antec 900 Case, ASUS M3N78 Pro AM2+ mobo, Phenom 9550 CPU, 4GB (2 x 2GB) DDR2-800 Corsair DHX, eVGA 9800GTX+, Corsair HX520W PSU, WD 640GB HDD, LG 22x DVD+/-RW, X-Fi XtremeGamer, D-Link Wireless-N, Vista Ultimate x64 SP1. I'm wondering which of these components would be the blame, I mean, I made sure all the cooling methods were on high speed with the fans, as well as making sure all needed connections were snug, and all. Could this be one of the faults that AMD pointed out with their Phenom line? I knew that someone said that AMD's Quads were buggy, but I never knew that their new generation ones had any trouble.

Impossible to say
by Jimmy Greystone / August 24, 2008 1:56 AM PDT

It's impossible to say without any kind of details about what you were doing right before the problem occurred, and some of the usuals.

And so far as I know, the Phenom CPUs aren't any more or less buggy than other CPUs. There was some issue with the Phenom's that caused a pretty significant performance hit with Linux, but AMD came up with a software patch to mostly work around that. AMD is also using the Phenom line to push the idea of odd number cores. It's mostly just a cost saving measure... The produce some quad core chip and for some reason only 3 of the 4 cores pass quality assurance, they sell it as a tri-core chip instead of disabling one of the cores and selling it as a dual core. Some people might consider that buggy, but Intel does exactly the same thing. All Core 2 Duo chips start out life as quad core chips, then just have two cores disabled either because one or two cores didn't pass testing or because they needed to meet short term supply demands for dual core chips. Chips where three cores fail end up as Core 2 Solos.

I'll write no. Here's why.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 24, 2008 2:17 AM PDT

I can't count how many times I find an incorrect BIOS setting, OVERCLOCKED machines or a bum install of the OS. The last BSOD was a "cracked" pirated XP OS and there was nothing we could offer them. Who knows what that OS would do.
Bob

That blue screen tells what ...
by Edward ODaniel / August 24, 2008 2:20 AM PDT

the problem was so why aren't you sharing that stop error information with us?

Like it says in red text immediately above where you typed your thread title -
"Note: If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. ..."

You might try taking a look at the system and application logs in your Event Viewer (Source and Event ID are IMPORTANT).

