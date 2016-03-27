Gmail content is on the gmail server and not on your computer. Now if you used an email program you would indeed have them and just like any email program you spend time to keep it tidy.
I have an iMac and use Firefox and came across the many listings
under Google and Gmail. Had thousands of items under: important, trash (7000+), and spam. Most went back through 2009! I had no idea all these items were accumulating in my computer. How do they get there? I don't indicate any emails as important. And I regularly delete trash in the group of icons. Do I need all this junk? How do I stop it? or is there something I missing about this set up?
Thanks.