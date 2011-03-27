For just a basic route it is.
I don't believe custom routes are.
For just a basic route;
Once you have the route set in Google Maps on your computer, (make sure your Google computer login and phone login are the same). If you move to the bottom of the directions given you will see a link to "Save to my Maps" Save it.
Now move over to your X and open Google Maps, Select your Layers option (The one at the top that look like layers of papers) if you don't see "My Saved places" (this is where your route will be saved) select "more layers", "My Maps", "My Saved Places".
Once you have this layers set any saved routes you make (via computer) you will have access to on your X by just selecting "Layers", "My Saved Places"
Is it possible to copy a route from Google Maps to an Droid X?