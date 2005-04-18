Two things I can think of is spyware or a virus, spyware being more likely. Make sure you scan and update youre virus definitions. Then, download Spybot Search and Destroy, which can be found on the CNET downloads page. Run that program, and your computer should be squeaky clean of spyware. IE is very prone to spyware, so I suggest switching to Firefox.
Hi!
Everytime I'm using Internet Explorer 6.0 and typing a web address, it starts normally, but as soon as it finishes loading the webpage, it jumps to Google.com without any apparent reason. If I click "Back", sometimes it jumps again to Google.com, sometimes not. It didn't happen before, but now is going on everytime I use the Explorer. I already reset the default settings of the browser, but it didn't work.
Any suggestions?