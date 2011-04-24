Windows Legacy OS forum

Question

Google Earth shows jagged shore lines

by nichosi / April 24, 2011 7:12 PM PDT

I just noticed, Google Earth shows jagged seashore edges now?

Can anybody help ....nick

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Google Earth shows jagged shore lines
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Google Earth shows jagged shore lines
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
7 total posts
Collapse -
Clarification Request
Did it ever show any different?
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / April 24, 2011 7:48 PM PDT

This is difficult to visualise because coast lines are never smooth and are always jagged, so tell us more.

Has it ever been different? If so, what changed on this computer since then?

What about other images, like streets, buildings, are they jagged as well?

Is this temporary, eg a problem with Google Earth servers, or a problem with your internet connection speed?

Do videos play on your computer properly, eg from YouTube?

Tell us about this computer, make, model, specs, anything unusual happened recently?

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Google Earth shows jagged shore lines
by nichosi / April 25, 2011 7:01 PM PDT

1. was OK untill recently, only changes I made recently were upgrade to v 6, lost cameras/streetview & changed back to v5.2
2. all else are OK
3. B.Band connection speed is quite fast
4. Utube OK
5. Home build, Asus P5K Premium WiFiiFi Intel, Intel Core 2 Quad Pro Q6600 95W 2.4GHz, OCZ Vendetta Cpu Cooler, 2x2GB, 240-pin DIMM, DDR2 800 (400mhz) PC2-6400, EVGA GeForce 9800 GTX KO 512MB GDDR3 (PCI-E), Excelsior sata 250gb, OCZ 600W Game XStream Psu, X45, XPpro sp3/Ubuntu 8.10

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Interesting that version 6 failed
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / April 25, 2011 7:29 PM PDT

I assume that before you upgraded to v 6 the previous version, 5.2, worked OK.

With v 6 were the coastlines fine or were they jagged as well?

I would have second guessed a video card problem, but you are sure that is working well.

Does Google Maps work OK in your browsers?

All I can suggest is one of two options;

1] System Restore back to before you upgraded to v 6. I know you went back to 5.2 but I wonder if there has been any corruption of the software, or

2] Uninstall Google Earth completely, ( http://earth.google.com/support/bin/answer.py?answer=21955 ), reboot the computer as this finishes off the registry update after the uninstall and also updates any system files. Reinstall Google Earth v 5.2 after the reboot.

I hope that helps, or perhaps others here will have better ideas.

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Nichosi, Just A Note: Streetview Is Available In Version 6
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / April 26, 2011 1:29 AM PDT

It's just done differently, and also seems to be more user friendly.. In version 6, when you get to a map location where you want to use the streetview option, there's a little "orange" man standing in the upper right, near the zoom controls.. Drag the orange man to the location on the street you want to view and you'll then be able use street view..'

One new wrinkle which I don't think was available in version 5.2, once you've dragged the orange man to the location and you've entered streetview, you can then move up or down the street by clicking or dragging your mouse down the street. In the older 5.2 version, you needed to back our of streetview and click on a new camera, then enter streetview again.

Hope this helps.

Grif

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
(NT) Using the Newest Version 6?
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / April 25, 2011 6:36 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Google Earth shows jagged shore lines
by nichosi / April 26, 2011 2:30 AM PDT

Yes before was OK
v6 gave jagged shore lines.
Gfx card seems OK elsewhere.
GE OK on IE, but did not noticed the shore lines yet.
I'll try therest.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 7 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.