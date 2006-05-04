In response to Lincoln from Utah, I think that IE7 takes your search default from IE6 and keeps it the same. So, if in IE6 you had gone into tools>internet options and chosen google.com as your default search site, then it would carry over into IE7, because the same thing (google was automatically the default) for me.



Also, with ABC.com's free video online... ARGGG!! is all I have to say. Thank you soo much, ABC, for making it only available in the USA. Yes, I live overseas, and when you try to access the free videos part of the ABC website, it says that 'ABC.com video is limited to viewers within the United States'. Yeah yeah, I understand why that is, but it doesn't make me any less angry about it! Doesn't ABC understand that that's who most of the people downloading Lost torrents are? People who don't live/aren't in the US and don't want to wait for it to come out a year later are the ones downloading torrents! ARGGG!!



Pirates say 'ARGGG!!'