Google Chromecast vs a DVR

by Victoria24b / December 6, 2014 10:07 AM PST

Hello,

I have a new Panasonic Plasma smart TV and use an 'over the air' aerial. I would like to know if a DVR replaces a streaming media player? I was thinking of Google Chromecast which is only $28 at Walmarts. Do I need both? The wireless router that I have is standard dispatch from Verizon. Do I need to buy something else?

<span id="INSERTION_MARKER">I also use a Pioneer sound bar, however that is my only source of sound and would like to get some bluetooth speakers to put in other rooms. <span id="INSERTION_MARKER"> I use an iMac, running Maverick, and an iPhone 6. I would really appreciate some advice.

I am a senior citizen and my tech skills are very limited.

Advice would be much appreciated

Thank you,
Victoria

Answer
Wow, that's a big stretch...Chromecast and a DVR?
by Oldartq / December 7, 2014 4:22 AM PST

I am sorry but I can't see how you got there...or maybe I just don't know anything about Chromecast.

No it is not
by Victoria24b / December 7, 2014 6:37 AM PST

Sarcasm is not helpful. FYI Tivo has a streaming service. I don't know about other DVR's.

I didn't take it as sarcasm
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 7, 2014 6:38 AM PST
In reply to: No it is not

All skill levels arrive here. Sometimes folk take no as sarcasm. Keep trying?

Sorry, sarcastic was not my intend.
by Oldartq / December 7, 2014 9:06 AM PST
In reply to: No it is not

Maybe it sounded that to you but I am really the least sarcastic guy around.

Thank you for the clarification.
by Victoria24b / December 7, 2014 12:37 PM PST

Sorry for the misinterpretation.

Answer
I own a Chromecast and "that's no moon"
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 7, 2014 4:30 AM PST

Err, DVR.

To do over the air DVR I'd look at the Channel Master.
Bob

Answer
Ok so what your main objective.
by Oldartq / December 7, 2014 2:50 PM PST

Streaming, recording, over the air tv or broadband internet. You doing this wirelessly with Verizon or cable (also the aerial)?

