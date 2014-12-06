Google Chromecast vs a DVR

I am sorry but I can't see how you got there...or maybe I just don't know anything about Chromecast.
Hello,
I have a new Panasonic Plasma smart TV and use an 'over the air' aerial. I would like to know if a DVR replaces a streaming media player? I was thinking of Google Chromecast which is only $28 at Walmarts. Do I need both? The wireless router that I have is standard dispatch from Verizon. Do I need to buy something else?
I also use a Pioneer sound bar, however that is my only source of sound and would like to get some bluetooth speakers to put in other rooms. I use an iMac, running Maverick, and an iPhone 6. I would really appreciate some advice.
I am a senior citizen and my tech skills are very limited.
Advice would be much appreciated
Thank you,
Victoria