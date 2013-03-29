Google Chromebooks vs. traditional laptops?

Google created Android to compete with proprietary smart phone OSs (operating systems) like IOS (Apple iPhone). Chromebooks are similar to Android phones (sort of) in that they are designed to be used as "Cloud clients". That is, most of the software you will use will be in the form of web based apps. Chromebooks generally don't come with hard drives like traditional laptops but they do have some limited amount (in comparison to traditional laptops) of storage. If you are a Windows user, you will not be able to run any of your favorite Windows applications on a Chromebook, since they are primary intended to run web-based apps and will need a web connection in order to do most tasks. In sort think of the Chromebook as a tablet computer that looks like a laptop. Limited to mainly web browsing, sending email, and running web apps. And it won't run Turbo Tax (except the Web Version) if you use that to do your taxes.
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.