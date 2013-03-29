Google Chromebooks vs. traditional laptops?

Traditional laptops operate like any other traditional computing device. They have an operating system, you boot the system and you can work directly regardless of what, if any network connectivity you have access to. You save your work files on your local hard drive and have access to them even if there isn't an internet connection available. You can download files (MP3s, videos, etc...) for access at a later time when you're not on line.



You have options with traditional hardware. You can use Windows, OSX or even Linux should you want to have the choice. You have your choice in programs as well. You can use MS Office, Libre Office, Open Office. Corel Wordperfect Office, etc... - whatever you like best. Ditto for any other class of applications you might have a need for.



A Chromebook, on the other hand, is a somewhat different beast entirely. It looks like a traditional laptop in it's general form and design. but that's where the similarity ends.



A Chromebook has a different operating system - ChromeOS which is based on Linux. The system does NOT allow for any local storage of files. In order to work with a Chromebook you must be able to connect to the Internet in order to run the apps that are available to you. The apps in question open files in cloud storage and save them to the cloud when you're finished with them. You're limited to the apps available for ChromeOS.

The one thing ChromeOS brings to the party is the fact that changes you make are instantly saved to cloud storage. There was a somewhat famous demo video created for Chromebook when it was first released. A guy started a project on one Chromebook, did something to a file, then the laptop was taken away and destroyed. A new laptop was provided, he punched in his user ID and password and was instantly able to pick up where he left off. He made another modification to the file he was working on. The 2nd laptop was taken away and destroyed. A third was furnished, lather, rinse, repeat - and the file with both modifications was there. They repeated this like 10 times until he finally finished what he was doing but at each step, the file was still there, where he left off on the previous machine.

This is kind of cool if you have an infinite supply of Chromebooks but seriously, how often do you have someone take your laptop away and destroy it after you do something on it? I'm thinking NOT very often. Most of us at least make the effort to take care of our hardware so it lasts somewhat longer than 5 minutes. If someone tried to take away my hardware as they did in that video, I'd likely be the one destroying THEM.

The bottom line - if you're always going to be in a location where you have access to the internet, then you're good to go. But if you want to go out in the middle of nowhere and say write the next great American novel, you're probably going to want a real laptop - Windows or OSX.