Good Low-light on a budget?

Hi,



I'm looking for the best camcorder I can get on a (serious) budget. My main use will probably be shooting home video of my kids in a fairly low-light situation.



I've been looking at shoot & share camcorders mainly for the ease of use - I can flip it out, and start shooting video. After checking out several videos, standard def is right out, HD is a requirement, even if just 720p. I was looking at the Sony MHS-CM5 bloggie, but this video shows poor low-light performance: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xt03J6VtNpI&feature=related so that's out. I was considering the Insignia NS-DV720P, but they recently raised the price from $50 to $120, so that's also out.



I'm not opposed to using a traditional camcorder, but it seems that for anything decent in HD I'll have to go above $250.



The important factors for me are:

1) Low-light performance. If it can't get decent video indoors, usually in the evening then I won't use it.



2) Detail/quality. I'll take a 720p camera with great detail/color over an equivalent (or somewhat cheaper) 1080p camera.



3) Price. I can't spend more than $200, and I would prefer to keep it around $100.



All that considered - are there any camcorders that I should consider?



Thanks!