Good Laptop for gaming?

Well first of all UMA means that your graphics card is borrowing some of your system RAM, this is not good for two reason: 1. your loosing RAM, 2. It becomes a bottleneck and slows down the smoothness of the graphics. I love AA, but not to sure about BF 2142 or its requirements. AA will run on UMA but not will not look great, and you will have to set the graphics options fairly low for smooth gameplay. Heres a link that is so awesome it rates graphics cards, for AA and BF you want a midrange card or better(youll understnad once you read the post.http://forum.notebookreview.com/showthread.php?t=39568

A 2 GHZ will do fine, same with the 1 GB of RAM, but the only thing I suggest would be a better graphics card with no UMA or shared memory, and No IGP as they are lousey too. If you have anymore questions please don't hesitate to email me at chevys_supercharged@hushmail.com. I give you this because it is easier to provide an in depth description by email, and also I check it more often. In conclusion for gaming I say that this laptop is a no no.



