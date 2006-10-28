Good Laptop for gaming?

Laptops forum

by lemdphillips / October 28, 2006 11:59 AM PDT

I am looking at a Toshiba satellite A100 TA2 it comes with Windows media center 2005, it has 1 GB of ram a 5200 RPM 80 GB hard drive, 15.4 inch widescreen, 128 megabits video RAM which is an Intel 950. I am looking to run microsoft flight simulator X, battlefield 1942, and battlefield vietnam. I know that this is sufficient to run all of this. I am just wondering if anyone knows whether this is a good product, or if it is a good gaming device.

Integrated graphics = Not good for gaming...
by steve749 / October 28, 2006 1:09 PM PDT

That Intel 950 is likely what is known as an ''integrated'' graphics card which means it'll use system RAM rather than have any memory on the card itself and thus be viewed as a low-end graphics system.

Link about various video cards in laptops where the 950 is listed in that integrated group.

Regards,
JB

Intergrated Graphics
by lemdphillips / October 29, 2006 1:13 AM PDT

Ok thanks for the tip, but I am also considering a HP pavilion DV6105ca which has a NVIDIA GeForce Go 6150 (UMA) w/ 128MB, what does the UMA mean? And would Nvidia chips be better than intel?

Thanks for your help

UMA is usually bad for gamers.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 29, 2006 1:17 AM PDT
In reply to: Intergrated Graphics
HP Pavilion DV6105ca
by lemdphillips / October 29, 2006 2:05 AM PST

Thanks guys, but if I just wanted to run battlefield 1942, which only requires 64 megs of vid mem(I am able to run it quite well on a desktop that has a 32 meg video card only) and I also want to run BF vietnam which also requires 64 megs. Right now im nt running any super intensive games; except maybe Flight simulator X. This Nvidia with 128 should do even if it is intergrated right? Also this should work well for DVD's coonsidering I could view them on my ancient celeron with only 8 megs of vid mem.

Any comments greatly appreciated!

Thanks

Anthony

Laptops are not video upgradable.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 29, 2006 2:13 AM PST
In reply to: HP Pavilion DV6105ca

In the area of the video you can't upgrade 99.99% of current laptops. If you play games on laptops I strongly suggest avoiding all laptops that don't have dedicated video memory.

Your example desktop system has dedicated video memory.

Bob

Thanks for the help, still open to suggestions!
by lemdphillips / October 29, 2006 3:20 AM PST

Thanks for all your help, I am still going to go with the HP due to price, but the fesktop that I was talking about earlier has 32 megs shared from the system RAM. It came intergrated on the motherboard. Its an SIS something or other, which has done very well for being under equipped for games. From what I have been reading the Nvidia in here should do, the only decidng factor left for me is whether it has wireless G intergrated. HP says yes, bestbuy and futureshop say no. But I have to wait till its in stock to phone and ask.

Thanks

I'm still shopping.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 29, 2006 3:31 AM PST

Last week we had that Lenovo Core 2 Duo machine for 649 and this week many core duo machines out for the 599 to 999 range. Even the lowest priced 599 model had the usual 512M RAM, dvd/cd dual layer writer, wifi and more. Bluetooth would be nice but seems like it didn't catch on.

Bob

Is a HP Pavilion DV6105CA?
by falcons_v7 / November 12, 2006 3:58 AM PST

I am planning to get a HP Pavilion DV6105CA laptop. I don't know much about computers so i need help.

Processor Type: AMD Turion 64 MK-36
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce Go 6150 (UMA) w/ 128MB
Processor Speed: 2.0GHz
RAM (Preloaded / Maximum): 1024MB DDR2 (Exp. To 2GB)

Will this be able to run a game like America's Army or Battlefield 2142?

UMA and and buying guide
by lemdphillips / November 14, 2006 2:40 AM PST

Well first of all UMA means that your graphics card is borrowing some of your system RAM, this is not good for two reason: 1. your loosing RAM, 2. It becomes a bottleneck and slows down the smoothness of the graphics. I love AA, but not to sure about BF 2142 or its requirements. AA will run on UMA but not will not look great, and you will have to set the graphics options fairly low for smooth gameplay. Heres a link that is so awesome it rates graphics cards, for AA and BF you want a midrange card or better(youll understnad once you read the post.http://forum.notebookreview.com/showthread.php?t=39568
A 2 GHZ will do fine, same with the 1 GB of RAM, but the only thing I suggest would be a better graphics card with no UMA or shared memory, and No IGP as they are lousey too. If you have anymore questions please don't hesitate to email me at chevys_supercharged@hushmail.com. I give you this because it is easier to provide an in depth description by email, and also I check it more often. In conclusion for gaming I say that this laptop is a no no.

Good Luck

Anthony

Core 2 Duo
by lemdphillips / October 29, 2006 12:09 PM PST

I have looked at all the core duos in my price range(max. of $999 Canadian before taxes) and they all seem irrelevant to me because Of such small cache sizes right now, then HP that I want has a 512kb AMD in it, the core duos both from AMD and Intel just equal that so I feel that duos are irrelevant to me. Plus a lot of things are memory intenisve, not processor intensive that I am running.

Thanks

Anthony

No offense, but that's not how to compare.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 30, 2006 12:02 AM PST
In reply to: Core 2 Duo

I strongly suggest you shelve the idea that L2 cache size is "the" item to compare and instead BENCHMARKS of your game's FPS be used as well as others.

Time and time again you read in the forums where gamers went with a non-dedicated video memory system and are asking how to speed it up.

One wishes they had kept the cash and waited until they could have picked up a real gamer laptop.

Bob

1.83 GHZ core solo or 1.66 GHZ core duo?
by lemdphillips / October 30, 2006 5:23 AM PST

None Taken, but as indicated in the title which would be better? Since Again I have gone back to my original decision on a Toshiba A100-TA2 mdue to reasons to long to explain. It came with the 1.83 GHZ core solo which I am happy about. Im not a hard core gamer or even a mediumish gamer, Im very oriented around a good all around computer. I am thinking of taking it to school, surf the web, all that jazz. Just really wanted a nice productivity comp. and maybe a once in a while light gaming laptop. Still want to know which processor which would be better for future reference, but I staying on the Toshibs unless something comes on sale when I have the dough in a month or two.

Thanks

Anthony

I'd take the duo...
by steve749 / October 30, 2006 5:34 AM PST

It is quite likely you will have multiple services/applications running on the computer which a dual core can take advantage of in terms of distributing the load.

Regards,
JB

I've owned dual CPU machines and would go duo.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 30, 2006 7:44 AM PST

While you can find pundits that muse about what I won't repeat here, the truth is the OS gets to do it's thing on one core and your game gets the full attention on the other.

Still a game FPS test on both would lay all doubt to rest.

Bob

Thanks for The Help, and Ive finally made my choice(for now)
by lemdphillips / October 30, 2006 8:00 AM PST

Thanks for your help, this has helped me make a good decision, maybe more money but I'm getting dedicated video RAM. HP AMD Turion 64 Mobile Technology ML-37 2.0GHz Laptop (DV5220CA) is what I went with, not a duo but its very nice and will do me well I hope. http://www.futureshop.ca/catalog/proddetail.asp?logon=&langid=EN&sku_id=0665000FS10076741&catid=

Thats the link to futureshop up here in Canada for the exact specs, but it sounds awesome to me especially the 128 megs dedicated vid RAM.

Thanks

Anthony

Hard drive speed?
by lemdphillips / October 30, 2006 8:20 AM PST

One last question the HP AMD Turion 64 Mobile Technology ML-37 2.0GHz Laptop (DV5220CA) that I want has a 120GB drive that spins at 4200RPM, opposed to the 80 GB at 5200RPM. I hope that the 120GB will do.

Will it be sufficient?

Thanks

Anthony

A neighbor has similar and that Hard Drive 120GB (4200RPM)
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 30, 2006 9:07 AM PST

Causes a slower boot than their older laptop with a 5400 RPM drive, but once it's booted it's very fast.

Bob

Thats all the questions for now!
by lemdphillips / October 30, 2006 11:33 AM PST

Thanks to everyone who helped me make a good decision on a computer, I hope it will do me good.

Thanks to all!

Anthony

Update, Ive found something that fits ALL my expectations!!!
by lemdphillips / November 3, 2006 1:29 AM PST
http://www.futureshop.ca/catalog/proddetail.asp?logon=&langid=EN&sku_id=0665000FS10081147&catid=

thats it its the HP DV8230US, refurbished but only $1200 canadian!!!! with a TV tuner, remote, intel Duo core, 17' HD display, 128 megs dedicated video mem, and up to 128 shared video mem. With wireless, lightscribe, and TWO 80 GB 5400RPM drives, THIS ROCKS BECUASSE IT COOMES WITH A PVR 2. Nobody biuy all these out cus I will be getting it in three months when I have the dough. JK, but seriously though.

Thanks

Anthony
You might want to check out...
by Nooorm / November 5, 2006 11:51 PM PST
