Good idea to upgrade to WMP11???

by whizkid454 / January 1, 2007 2:36 AM PST

I have heard some posts about WMP11 not working sometimes. Is this true? WMP10 is wanting me to upgrade but I'm not sure if I should. Can I go back to WMP10 if I upgrade and don't like it?

If you ask me
by jackson dougless / January 1, 2007 2:52 AM PST

I'd say no, but I'd further say it's not worth using Windows Media Player at all.

With alternative players like Media Player Classic and VLC Player, both of which put WMP to shame in terms of size, speed, and features, WMP just seems like a relic of days long since past. I also am not fond of how Microsoft will take less than 24 hours to fix something in their DRM code that lets people bypass the restrictions, but will let other, more serious, security issues lapse for days, weeks, even months sometimes. That says to me that Microsoft's priorities are not focused on the consumer, but helping the entertainment industry dictate how I can and can't enjoy my music and movies.

_
by jackowagstaffe / January 1, 2007 4:08 AM PST
In reply to: If you ask me

Media Player Classic and VLC Player may take up less disk space and run faster but I use windows media player because it's so easy to search for files, I have tons of MP3's all in different folders on different disks etc. But I do use VLC player for any files that aren't WMA OR mp3

That's what WinAmp is for
by jackson dougless / January 1, 2007 10:45 AM PST
In reply to: _

Media Player Classic and VLC Player are great for video files, and WinAmp is great for audio. Especially the wonderful 2.95 version before the new skinning engine that slowed the entire program down by several factors. You can use it's library feature to keep track of large collections.

Even with two programs, you come out with a solution that consumes less disk space and memory than WMP.

Remember that WGA and more checks are in WMP 11.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 1, 2007 3:19 AM PST

Sadly it's more than it appears to be. Microsoft opted to put more antipiracy checks into WMP 11 which is their choice but it tends to be more fragile than prior versions.

Bob

reply to: Good idea to upgrade....
by caktus / January 1, 2007 4:11 AM PST

If WMP10 is doing all you want it to, why bother changing it. I was Happy with WMP9 then changed to WMP10 which kept crashing on my machine for some reason, regardless how many malware scans and reinstallations I did. Went back to 9 and was Happy again.
I guess the moral of the story is "if it ain't broke, why screw with it?".

I was wondering....
by whizkid454 / January 1, 2007 8:11 AM PST

does it have any new features that WMP10 doesn't have? Is it easier to use? I have upgraded and see it's definitely made to be Vista-looking on XP. Is there an advantage? Does anyone have any faults they would like to report?

Thanks

reply to: I was wondering....
by caktus / January 1, 2007 11:15 AM PST
In reply to: I was wondering....

Personally, I would heed Bobs post above regarding so-called 'legit' spy ware. It's kind of like letting a stranger know what goes on behind closed doors, even though it's none of their business. On WMP I even disable the "Customer experience improvement program".

As far as "new features that WMP10" or WMP 11 have. Couldn't tell you except what Bob mentioned.

