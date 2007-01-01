Good idea to upgrade to WMP11???

I'd say no, but I'd further say it's not worth using Windows Media Player at all.
With alternative players like Media Player Classic and VLC Player, both of which put WMP to shame in terms of size, speed, and features, WMP just seems like a relic of days long since past. I also am not fond of how Microsoft will take less than 24 hours to fix something in their DRM code that lets people bypass the restrictions, but will let other, more serious, security issues lapse for days, weeks, even months sometimes. That says to me that Microsoft's priorities are not focused on the consumer, but helping the entertainment industry dictate how I can and can't enjoy my music and movies.
I have heard some posts about WMP11 not working sometimes. Is this true? WMP10 is wanting me to upgrade but I'm not sure if I should. Can I go back to WMP10 if I upgrade and don't like it?