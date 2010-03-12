Good camera for beginners?

I like sumsang .
My son wants to take up photography as hobby. Can someone suggest a low cost but good digital camera for him to start with?
Depends upon the age of your son.
For the very young, they tend to toss toys around and a camera would not last long. Some toy companies sell cameras that are mostly plastic, and will survive most children.
If your son is old enough to treat a camera with care, I would suggest one of the lowest priced Kodak cameras.
If your son is older, take a look at the Canon A490 or A495.
For a teenage boy that is interested in girls, look at the Samsung TL225 in USA (ST550 in Europe).
If your son wants to get involved with photography, and is willing to learn, get the Fujifilm S1500 or S1600.
..
To help understanding Samsung TL225(ST550) dual LCD camera, you may check at http://segadget.com/category/SamSung%20Camera/ST550(TL225)
If your son is truly interested in learning photography and not just taking snapshots he will need a camera that allows him to experiment and learn about light. No point and shoot will do this. Given the cost of even the cheapest digital camera that allows manual control you probably should be looking on the used market. There are plenty of good bargains out there, take a look at ebay for example.
If he is really interested in photography as a long range hobby or even a career I would strongly recommend starting with, wait for it, film. (ok everyone breathe). A good used 35mm camera can be gotten really cheap. (Just saw an aid in the paper for a Canon 35mm eos with 2 lenses for around $200). Of course you have to factor in the cost of film and developing but there are costs to learning anything.
Now I'm not saying you can't become a good photographer if you've never shot film but believe it will make a huge difference.
Whatever you decide remember manual control is essential .
Don't underestimate 11 year olds, they know quite a bit and are quite capable. I remember learning some basic optics fundamentals from my physics class, and photography becomes an interesting application of what I learn in classroom about optics. So I started to learn how to take photographs at that age, using the Yashica rangefinder and then a Minolta SLR shortly afterwards. They are all manual focus and manual settings. I learned on my own, did not take any class. But learning from a film SLR is not easy and is NOT CHEAP. Films can get expensive and you won't know you made a mistake until you develop the film. And one has to learn different types of films, guide numbers, etc that can be quite cumbersome. Learning the old school dark room techniques can even be hazardous to one's health, using all those toxic chemicals (I have used them before and have not missed using any of them since I went digital). A modern age 11 year old will not likely have the patience to put up with all these when the digital cameras are so easy to use and learn.
The 11 year olds today are very gadget and computer savy, definitely will learn much quicker with digital camera and computer "digital dark room" techniques than antiquated mechanical film cameras.
You should ask him what he wants. A PS camera with some manual controls can be a good start if he is not sure how far he wants to get. If his interests develop further and your budget allows, then there some fixed lens PS cameras that have hotshoe capability to allow him to experiment with bounce flash. He will also need a tripod to experiment with longer exposures.
An 11 year old will likely be able to handle a digital SLR, which is actually easier to use than the rangefinder and film SLR cameras of the old days. But kid's interest can shift quickly. My interest in SLR shifts after a short one year over to aquatic sports and got fascinated with the origin of the universe and the tiny particles called quarks, when my school curriculum moves from Newtonian to modern physics. So spending a lot of money on kids will not make a lot of financial sense.
I am a bit past the 11 year old mark, but I am still a beginner when it comes to the digital cameras. I was to the point with the 35 mm film developing that I was afraid I was going to have to float a loan to pay for it. So my boyfriend bought me the best gift I have ever received for Christmas a couple years ago.
It was a bundle of a small Kodak camera with a 5x zoom and the printer that also works as the battery recharger. The paper and ink are very reasonable, and the camera takes fantastic photos.
It is not complicated to use, and you have the wonderful ability to delete and just keep snapping pictures, until you run the battery out, and that takes a LONG time to happen!
I bought a larger capacity SD card and an extra battery for it, it is small enough it will fit in my coat pocket or it has the strap for your neck and the lens cap to protect it. It has been taken to on overnight hikes in the woods, to the lake, and it is tough, tough, tough!
One other thing.. it takes really great videos! It comes with the necessary hookup cords to either use your computer to download and edit the pictures and then the printer will either print stand alone or it has a cord to hook to the computer and you print from the Kodak editing software that comes with it.
He paid 199 dollars for the bundled set, two years ago, and I think I saw the same bundle on Ebay, brand new, for around 140 dollars recently. The paper and ink cartridges will cost you somewhere in the neighborhood of 25 dollars for 50 pictures.
I highly recommend this for anyone who is a beginner in using a digital camera. It is simple to use, can take a little careless handling, the picture quality is really great, and if you can find a plug in, you can take and print out pictures from any place there is electricity.
45 yrs ago, I was looking for a good 35mm camera. A friend gave me this advice and I'll pass it along to you. And, it is applicable to a digital camera today.
Buy the cheapest one you can! there are some EXCELLENT digital cameras for a hundred bucks. Canon and Nikon are just two I would recommend. I recently got a Canon 1100 for a friend who is technologically challenged. It cost $95 and has a 5X zoom; and, will take a 10mp photo. It has all the bells & whistles you would ever need. . .PLUS, another VERY nice feature: a viewfinder that allows you to look through it at what you are shooting![Most digital cameras now use ONLY a view screen and do NOT have a "squint-through" view finder. . .Like in the "old days!"]
Another point to consider. . .If you discover that you enjoy taking pictures and want to "move up" to a DSLR, you can keep this little Canon as a "backup" camera that goes anywhere in your shirt pocket! And, trust me, there will be times when you're glad you've got it!
By the way, this little Canon uses "AA" batteries. I gave my friend FOUR rechargeables plus a small battery charger. . .If she remembers to plug in the charger in the hotel or the car, she will NEVER have a problem with dead batteries. And, I picked up a very nice small leather "carry-all" purse at the thrift store for a buck. It holds EVERYTHING (the camera; the batteries; the charger; the cables; and, the User Manual). . .
Total cost for the whole outfit: $120. . .
