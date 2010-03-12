Good camera for beginners?

Don't underestimate 11 year olds, they know quite a bit and are quite capable. I remember learning some basic optics fundamentals from my physics class, and photography becomes an interesting application of what I learn in classroom about optics. So I started to learn how to take photographs at that age, using the Yashica rangefinder and then a Minolta SLR shortly afterwards. They are all manual focus and manual settings. I learned on my own, did not take any class. But learning from a film SLR is not easy and is NOT CHEAP. Films can get expensive and you won't know you made a mistake until you develop the film. And one has to learn different types of films, guide numbers, etc that can be quite cumbersome. Learning the old school dark room techniques can even be hazardous to one's health, using all those toxic chemicals (I have used them before and have not missed using any of them since I went digital). A modern age 11 year old will not likely have the patience to put up with all these when the digital cameras are so easy to use and learn.



The 11 year olds today are very gadget and computer savy, definitely will learn much quicker with digital camera and computer "digital dark room" techniques than antiquated mechanical film cameras.



You should ask him what he wants. A PS camera with some manual controls can be a good start if he is not sure how far he wants to get. If his interests develop further and your budget allows, then there some fixed lens PS cameras that have hotshoe capability to allow him to experiment with bounce flash. He will also need a tripod to experiment with longer exposures.



An 11 year old will likely be able to handle a digital SLR, which is actually easier to use than the rangefinder and film SLR cameras of the old days. But kid's interest can shift quickly. My interest in SLR shifts after a short one year over to aquatic sports and got fascinated with the origin of the universe and the tiny particles called quarks, when my school curriculum moves from Newtonian to modern physics. So spending a lot of money on kids will not make a lot of financial sense.