CNET currently does not offer previous versions for download, though I've heard they would like to offer that feature in the future. For now, though, you can only read about the previous version, not download it, which is why you only found the "Download the latest version" link, along with in-page advertisements. When the download is available, the Download Now link is prominently displayed until the software's title, as is the case for Posterino 2.0.1, the latest version. You'll need to search other sites for Posterino 1.6.3, being careful regarding which ones you trust, but you may also want to check CNET Downloads every now and then to see if the 'download older version' option has been added yet.
Regards,
John
I understand Version Tracker apparently was incorporated into CNET some time ago but all I can say is since having to use the CNET interface I find myself going in circles trying to download some software after finding it and reading about it, etc.
Seems I get "tricked" into clicking one of the various "other" product or ad links because those are the only ones I can find the word DOWNLOAD next to, above or below.
What happened to the simplicity of clicking a Download button for the software you just searched for?
Case in point: I am on the page for Posterino 1.6.3 for Mac. The only donload links I can find are for Real Player, Diskeeper, or Latest Versions (which are are not for my OS).
This is just one of many similar examples. Download links keep taking me elsewhere.
Any comments, advise, suggestions would be appreciated.
Thanks