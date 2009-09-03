Too bad no one else responded to your issue. I have similar problem. I have site with several applications. I have had to reboot a couple of times. I've been told that I am running out of memory. Truth is, i don't know if this is an attempt to upsell me or not. I moved to VDS because GDaddy would not update the apache software on their shared hosting. After considerable planning and discussions with GDaddy support, I chose a plan that they told me would be sufficient. Now I am being told that I might not have enough RAM and I should move up to the next option (at a 45% hike).



I can't seem to find enough info on memory management configuration and I don't have a great deal of experience, even if I did. I disabled the few services that I knew were not being used. I'm trying to turn off my control panel, except when needed. Beyond that, I have no answers yet.



Any advice would be greatly appreciated.