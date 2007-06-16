I loved it back then but it appears to have ended (badly.)
I don't want to share the horror stories but it's best we forget about this title today.
Bob
I have been using Roxio's GoBack software for years and I just loved it. Many problems, such as messing up Quicken, could be fixed just by going back six minutes. Last year I bought this HPPavillion dv4000 laptop with Windows XP. When I tried to install my GOBack software it crashed and went into safe mode. Very scary! I have been going without GoBack for a year, but I really miss it. The recovery software that came with this computer is useless. Is there anyway to put GoBack software on newer computers? I tried to find this out on the Internet, but this company does not seem to make this kind of software anymore.