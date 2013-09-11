Gmail sign in?

Hello Everyone,

I am not sure where to enter this question.

I have a Gmail account.

I forgot my password.

I changed my password using my yahoo mail account.

I was notified, in my yahoo account, that my password had been changed.

I am now unable to open my gmail email acount, I am informed that (a) the username or password is incorrect, or (b) someone already has that username. and (c) I get the opportunity to open a new account.

To access Google help, I have to sign in, and the above explains why I can not do this!

One option is that I can delete my gmail address etc and open a new one. If I do this, can I reopen it with my deleted details and so regain my old account?



Like all "BIG" companies, you are not able to contact them directly, only be indirect means like a forum, so I am not able to contact them!!



I do not use this acount now very much and maybe the best way is to just delete it and forget about it.



Thanks for any input,



Colinito.