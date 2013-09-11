Gmail sign in?

It's why folk like Steve Wozniak call the system flawed. I'm sure you don't count on what's in the cloud. Here's the article.
http://news.cnet.com/8301-17852_3-57486930-71/woz-the-cloud-is-a-nightmare/
It appears you are learning this first hand.
Bob
Hello Everyone,
I am not sure where to enter this question.
I have a Gmail account.
I forgot my password.
I changed my password using my yahoo mail account.
I was notified, in my yahoo account, that my password had been changed.
I am now unable to open my gmail email acount, I am informed that (a) the username or password is incorrect, or (b) someone already has that username. and (c) I get the opportunity to open a new account.
To access Google help, I have to sign in, and the above explains why I can not do this!
One option is that I can delete my gmail address etc and open a new one. If I do this, can I reopen it with my deleted details and so regain my old account?
Like all "BIG" companies, you are not able to contact them directly, only be indirect means like a forum, so I am not able to contact them!!
I do not use this acount now very much and maybe the best way is to just delete it and forget about it.
Thanks for any input,
Colinito.