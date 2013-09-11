How To forum

Gmail sign in?

by colinito / September 11, 2013 6:46 PM PDT

Hello Everyone,
I am not sure where to enter this question.
I have a Gmail account.
I forgot my password.
I changed my password using my yahoo mail account.
I was notified, in my yahoo account, that my password had been changed.
I am now unable to open my gmail email acount, I am informed that (a) the username or password is incorrect, or (b) someone already has that username. and (c) I get the opportunity to open a new account.
To access Google help, I have to sign in, and the above explains why I can not do this!
One option is that I can delete my gmail address etc and open a new one. If I do this, can I reopen it with my deleted details and so regain my old account?

Like all "BIG" companies, you are not able to contact them directly, only be indirect means like a forum, so I am not able to contact them!!

I do not use this acount now very much and maybe the best way is to just delete it and forget about it.

Thanks for any input,

Colinito.

Answer
Yup.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 12, 2013 1:58 AM PDT
In reply to: Gmail sign in?
Gmail sign in?
by colinito / September 12, 2013 2:46 AM PDT
In reply to: Yup.

Hello again, Bob,

Thanks for your answer. That just about sums it up! I keep most of my data in notebooks and some on an old external HD, old-fashioned, maybe, but they do not fail me like viruses and power cuts have and do!

I shall delete and forget about this Google Gmail email account.

Consider this thread closed!

Colinito

